Joe Montana Reportedly Suing Developers over Sinking San Francisco Building

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana is reportedly suing the developers of the Millennium Tower building, according to TMZ Sports, for "breach of contract, negligence, concealment, nuisance and more—and is demanding unspecified damages in excess of $1 million."

He was also under contract to promote the building between 2010-15.

Per that report, Montana owns a condo in the building and has complained of his unit being "off level and the fit and finish of the unit are in disrepair" after buying it in 2013 for a reported $2.7 million.

In the suit, Montana also said that the tower itself has sunk 16 inches since 2008 and that his condo is now completely slanted.

He also alleges that the builders knew of the issues but purposefully refused to disclose them. He's not alone in his complaints, however, as a class-action lawsuit has been filed by some of the building's other residents, per TMZ.

According to Jaxon Van Derbeken of NBC Bay Area,"Millennium Partners now blames the [Transbay] transit terminal for destabilizing the tower foundation. Transbay officials counter that Millennium’s foundation was already doomed to failure because it was not rooted in bedrock."

The Transbay project was being built next to the Millennium Tower, though engineer Hardip Pannu "repeatedly stressed that his analysis left out the massive nearby Transbay project because he 'had no idea' about its potential impact," according to Derbeken.

"Nobody is taking responsibility," Aaron Peskin, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, told Van Derbeken. "Not the peer reviewers, not the Department of Building Inspection, not Millennium. It’s quite frustrating."