Allen Crabbe to Undergo Surgery on Foot Injury, Trail Blazers Announce

Portland Trail Blazers guard Allen Crabbe will undergo foot surgery this week, the team announced Monday.

The surgery, scheduled for Thursday in New York, will repair a stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.

Crabbe missed the final three games of the regular season with left foot soreness after playing the first 79 games. He returned to the court in the playoffs, appearing in all four games of the first-round sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.

He did lack his usual effectiveness, however, averaging only 5.5 points per game in this stretch while shooting just 23.1 percent from three-point range.

The 25-year-old was one of the top outside shooters in the NBA this season, knocking down 44.4 percent of his looks from behind the arc. He mostly came off the bench to average a career-high 10.7 points per game for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

After the Blazers matched a four-year, $75 million offer sheet for Crabbe last summer, they'll assuredly want to ensure he comes back at 100 percent in 2017-18.