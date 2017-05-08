    Jameson Taillon Underwent Surgery for Suspected Testicular Cancer

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2017

    CINCINNATI, OH - MAY 03: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 3, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Pittsburgh Pirates announced pitcher Jameson Taillon underwent surgery Monday for suspected testicular cancer and provided a statement from general manager Neal Huntington:

    The Pirates previously announced Taillon was placed on the 10-day disabled list with groin discomfort. Taillon released a statement regarding the news: 

    Taillon is just 25 years old, and Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted the recovery timeline is unclear for the time being.

    The right-hander has made six starts this season and sports a 3.31 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. Pittsburgh selected Josh Lindblom's contract from AAA when it placed Taillon on the disabled list.