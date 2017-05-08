Jameson Taillon Underwent Surgery for Suspected Testicular Cancer

Jameson Taillon Underwent Surgery for Suspected Testicular CancerMay 8, 2017
The Pittsburgh Pirates announced pitcher Jameson Taillon underwent surgery Monday for suspected testicular cancer and provided a statement from general manager Neal Huntington:
Pirates
Pirates announce Jameson Taillon was treated this morning at Allegheny General Hospital for suspected testicular cancer.
The Pirates previously announced Taillon was placed on the 10-day disabled list with groin discomfort. Taillon released a statement regarding the news:
Jameson Taillon
https://t.co/ZcwEXwfDNz5/8/2017, 9:57:43 PM
Taillon is just 25 years old, and Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted the recovery timeline is unclear for the time being.
The right-hander has made six starts this season and sports a 3.31 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. Pittsburgh selected Josh Lindblom's contract from AAA when it placed Taillon on the disabled list.