Jameson Taillon Underwent Surgery for Suspected Testicular Cancer

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced pitcher Jameson Taillon underwent surgery Monday for suspected testicular cancer and provided a statement from general manager Neal Huntington:

The Pirates previously announced Taillon was placed on the 10-day disabled list with groin discomfort. Taillon released a statement regarding the news:

Taillon is just 25 years old, and Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted the recovery timeline is unclear for the time being.

The right-hander has made six starts this season and sports a 3.31 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. Pittsburgh selected Josh Lindblom's contract from AAA when it placed Taillon on the disabled list.