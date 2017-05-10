Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo: Europa League Team News, Live Stream, TV Info

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Manchester United are one step away from the 2017 Europa League final as they entertain Celta Vigo in the semi-final second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Red Devils prevailed 1-0 in the first leg in Spain, and their hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification rest on winning the competition and getting an automatic berth.

United have suffered an injury crisis in the last two months and will be forced to field a rotated side.

Celta have struggled in La Liga (12th place) as they prepare for this game, and like United, their only chance of end-of-season glory depends on Europa success.

Here is how you can watch this vital tie:

Date: Thursday, May 11

Time: 8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK only), Fox (U.S. only)

Stream: BT Sport App, Fox Soccer 2Go, fuboTV

Team News and Preview

United face their most important game in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era as they battle Celta for a spot in the Europa League final.

The Red Devils have suffered a myriad of injuries in recent times, including the loss of talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the rest of the campaign.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News reported manager Jose Mourinho has "hinted" he will start the same starting XI that grabbed a 1-0 win the first leg, with Eric Bailly, Daley Blind and Paul Pogba all rested in the recent Premier League defeat at Arsenal.

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

According to Luckhurst, Mourinho said:

"These guys trying to play 90 minutes, I told them I only have three changes to make. It's Mkhitaryan, Darmian and Herrera, I told them before the match.

"So I'm also in the position where instead of making changes to improve my team my changes are to give rest, so they tried to play 90 minutes.

"They gave everything, they played well and it's very good, because now they have these 90 minutes in their legs and they are ready to play even Thursday.

"Because now, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, we have three days to rest and I think on Thursday we will have our group, our core, ready to go for a very important match."

Lalo R. Villar/Associated Press

According to WhoScored.com, Celta arrive at Old Trafford with just long-term injured striker Giuseppe Rossi absent, denying the Italian a return to his former club. Ruben Blanco is rated doubtful as the Spanish side attempt to score the goals to cause a shock victory.

As well as Ibrahimovic, four other players from United's core squad remain sidelined, with Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Marcos Rojo all out, per WhoScored.

The Manchester team has watched its options dwindle with every passing match, forcing Mourinho to alter his lineup to preserve the legs he has.

Lalo R. Villar/Associated Press

Marcus Rashford has stepped into the breach left by Ibrahimovic, and he was the goal hero as United won the first leg with a blockbuster free-kick.

The young England international has injected pace into the No. 9 role at the Theatre of Dreams, and he will be hoping to add to the seven goals he has taken this season in the Premier League and Europe.

Celta cannot come out too fast against United because of the risk of counter-attack, but they also cannot allow United to dictate the flow and tempo.

If the hosts score early, it will force the La Liga side to be more adventurous, but this could play into Mourinho's hands.