Matt Harvey Reportedly 'Likely' to Start Friday vs. Brewers After Suspension

New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey will likely be back on the mound Friday.

According to Zachary Ripple of the New York Daily News, the Mets announced the right-hander will likely start against the Milwaukee Brewers following a three-game suspension. Harvey was initially set to start Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins but was sent home and suspended after he reportedly didn't arrive at the park Saturday, Ripple wrote.

"Obviously there's a few things he's got to go through here," Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday, per Ripple. "Right now we're looking probably at the end of the week. Since he was gonna pitch Sunday, probably leave him right on track and hopefully get him ready for Friday."

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports cited a source Sunday who said "this will end up in a grievance," but other sources noted the pitcher hadn't fully decided on that route yet.

The 28-year-old Harvey was one of the best pitchers in baseball when he posted sub-3.00 ERAs in 2012, 2013 and 2015. He was named the National League Comeback Player of the Year in 2015 after he bounced back from Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2014 campaign.

However, he underwent season-ending surgery in 2016 after posting a 4.86 ERA in 17 starts and hasn't returned to his previous All-Star form this year with a 5.14 ERA in six starts. The Mets could use the dominant version of Harvey moving forward following this suspension, because they are already 6.5 games behind the Washington Nationals in the NL East at 14-16.