    Greg Olsen's Brother Kevin Indicted by Grand Jury on Rape Charges

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Kevin Olsen #2 of the Charlotte 49ers throws a pass in the second quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen—the brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen—was reportedly indicted on rape charges Monday, per WSOC-TV

    According to the report, a grand jury indicted Olsen on three counts of second-degree rape, two counts of assault on a female and a count of second-degree sexual offense. The quarterback has been suspended from the university's football program.

    The story noted Olsen was charged in February.

    "Prosecutors said Olsen texted a woman and threatened to kill her," the report continued. "They said he raped her, punched her in the face and also threatened to kill himself, wrapping a phone charger around his neck."

    WSOCTV previously reported in a separate story Olsen posted bail of more than $100,000 after he was charged.