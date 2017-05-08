La Liga Results 2017: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 36 Match

La Liga Results 2017: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 36 MatchMay 8, 2017
Leganes pulled further away from the relegation zone as they defeated Real Betis 4-0 in La Liga on Monday night.
The small club from the outskirts of the capital pull ahead of Deportivo La Coruna in the table as they search to preserve their status in the top division.
Barcelona lead the way as they attempt to hold on to their title, but Real Madrid remain level on points with the Camp Nou giants.
Here are this week's results:
|La Liga 2017: Latest Results
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Sevilla
|1-1
|Real Sociedad
|Barcelona
|4-1
|Villarreal
|Granada
|0-4
|Real Madrid
|Atletico Madrid
|1-0
|Eibar
|Sporting Gijon
|1-0
|Las Palmas
|Malaga
|3-0
|Celta Vigo
|Deportivo La Coruna
|1-2
|Espanyol
|Valencia
|4-1
|Osasuna
|Alaves
|1-0
|Athletic Bilbao
|Leganes
|4-0
|Real Betis
Here are the latest standings:
|La Liga 2017: Latest Standings
|Pos
|Club
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Points
|1
|Barcelona
|36
|26
|6
|4
|74
|84
|2
|Real Madrid
|35
|26
|6
|3
|57
|84
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|36
|22
|8
|6
|41
|74
|4
|Sevilla
|36
|20
|9
|7
|18
|69
|5
|Villarreal
|36
|18
|9
|9
|21
|63
|6
|Athletic Bilbao
|36
|19
|5
|12
|12
|62
|7
|Real Sociedad
|36
|19
|5
|12
|6
|62
|8
|Eibar
|36
|15
|9
|12
|8
|54
|9
|Espanyol
|36
|14
|11
|11
|-1
|53
|10
|Alaves
|36
|13
|12
|11
|-4
|51
|11
|Malaga
|36
|12
|9
|15
|-4
|45
|12
|Celta Vigo
|35
|13
|5
|17
|-11
|44
|13
|Valencia
|36
|12
|7
|17
|-8
|43
|14
|Las Palmas
|36
|10
|9
|17
|-15
|39
|15
|Real Betis
|36
|10
|7
|19
|-23
|37
|16
|Leganes
|36
|8
|9
|19
|-19
|33
|17
|Deportivo La Coruna
|36
|7
|11
|18
|-21
|32
|18
|Sporting Gijon
|36
|6
|9
|21
|-31
|27
|19
|Granada
|36
|4
|8
|24
|-50
|20
|20
|Osasuna
|36
|3
|10
|23
|-50
|19
Monday Recap
Leganes are saving their best form for the end of the season as they hammered Betis at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.
The Cucumber Growers slammed four past the visitors as they climbed to 16th in the table.
Alexander Szymanowski opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Alex Martinez was punished for handball, and the spot-kick propelled the hosts forward with an excellent display.
Nabil El Zhar's composed finish made it 2-0 just moments later, and Betis were clearly in trouble as they struggled to perform.
The Glorious One survived without conceding more before half-time, but Leganes were in control and driving upfield.
Gabriel Pires' screamer from 35 yards brought the crowd to their feet after 65 minutes, with the hosts clearly destined to earn the three points.
Szymanowski claimed his brace with 10 minutes remaining, and Betis appeared desperate to vacate the pitch at the final whistle.
Leganes are now six points clear of the relegation zone, and they will feel they have enough in the tank to survive in Spain's top league.