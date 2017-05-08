    La Liga Results 2017: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 36 Match

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2017

    VILLARREAL, SPAIN - APRIL 22: Dimitrios Siovas of Leganes reacts during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and CD Leganes at Estadio de la Ceramica on April 22, 2017 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)
    fotopress/Getty Images

    Leganes pulled further away from the relegation zone as they defeated Real Betis 4-0 in La Liga on Monday night.

    The small club from the outskirts of the capital pull ahead of Deportivo La Coruna in the table as they search to preserve their status in the top division.

    Barcelona lead the way as they attempt to hold on to their title, but Real Madrid remain level on points with the Camp Nou giants.

    Here are this week's results:

    La Liga 2017: Latest Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Sevilla1-1Real Sociedad
    Barcelona4-1Villarreal
    Granada0-4Real Madrid
    Atletico Madrid1-0Eibar
    Sporting Gijon1-0Las Palmas
    Malaga3-0Celta Vigo
    Deportivo La Coruna1-2Espanyol
    Valencia4-1Osasuna
    Alaves1-0Athletic Bilbao
    Leganes4-0Real Betis
    Sky Sports

    Here are the latest standings:

    La Liga 2017: Latest Standings
    PosClubPWDLGDPoints
    1Barcelona3626647484
    2Real Madrid3526635784
    3Atletico Madrid3622864174
    4Sevilla3620971869
    5Villarreal3618992163
    6Athletic Bilbao36195121262
    7Real Sociedad3619512662
    8Eibar3615912854
    9Espanyol36141111-153
    10Alaves36131211-451
    11Malaga3612915-445
    12Celta Vigo3513517-1144
    13Valencia3612717-843
    14Las Palmas3610917-1539
    15Real Betis3610719-2337
    16Leganes368919-1933
    17Deportivo La Coruna3671118-2132
    18Sporting Gijon366921-3127
    19Granada364824-5020
    20Osasuna3631023-5019
    Sky Sports

          

    Monday Recap

    Leganes are saving their best form for the end of the season as they hammered Betis at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

    The Cucumber Growers slammed four past the visitors as they climbed to 16th in the table.

    Alexander Szymanowski opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Alex Martinez was punished for handball, and the spot-kick propelled the hosts forward with an excellent display.

    Nabil El Zhar's composed finish made it 2-0 just moments later, and Betis were clearly in trouble as they struggled to perform.

    VILLARREAL, SPAIN - APRIL 22: Erik Moran of Leganes reacts during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and CD Leganes at Estadio de la Ceramica on April 22, 2017 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)
    fotopress/Getty Images

    The Glorious One survived without conceding more before half-time, but Leganes were in control and driving upfield.

    Gabriel Pires' screamer from 35 yards brought the crowd to their feet after 65 minutes, with the hosts clearly destined to earn the three points.

    Szymanowski claimed his brace with 10 minutes remaining, and Betis appeared desperate to vacate the pitch at the final whistle.

    Leganes are now six points clear of the relegation zone, and they will feel they have enough in the tank to survive in Spain's top league.