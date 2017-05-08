La Liga Results 2017: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 36 Match

fotopress/Getty Images

Leganes pulled further away from the relegation zone as they defeated Real Betis 4-0 in La Liga on Monday night.

The small club from the outskirts of the capital pull ahead of Deportivo La Coruna in the table as they search to preserve their status in the top division.

Barcelona lead the way as they attempt to hold on to their title, but Real Madrid remain level on points with the Camp Nou giants.

Here are this week's results:

La Liga 2017: Latest Results Home Score Away Sevilla 1-1 Real Sociedad Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal Granada 0-4 Real Madrid Atletico Madrid 1-0 Eibar Sporting Gijon 1-0 Las Palmas Malaga 3-0 Celta Vigo Deportivo La Coruna 1-2 Espanyol Valencia 4-1 Osasuna Alaves 1-0 Athletic Bilbao Leganes 4-0 Real Betis Sky Sports

Here are the latest standings:

La Liga 2017: Latest Standings Pos Club P W D L GD Points 1 Barcelona 36 26 6 4 74 84 2 Real Madrid 35 26 6 3 57 84 3 Atletico Madrid 36 22 8 6 41 74 4 Sevilla 36 20 9 7 18 69 5 Villarreal 36 18 9 9 21 63 6 Athletic Bilbao 36 19 5 12 12 62 7 Real Sociedad 36 19 5 12 6 62 8 Eibar 36 15 9 12 8 54 9 Espanyol 36 14 11 11 -1 53 10 Alaves 36 13 12 11 -4 51 11 Malaga 36 12 9 15 -4 45 12 Celta Vigo 35 13 5 17 -11 44 13 Valencia 36 12 7 17 -8 43 14 Las Palmas 36 10 9 17 -15 39 15 Real Betis 36 10 7 19 -23 37 16 Leganes 36 8 9 19 -19 33 17 Deportivo La Coruna 36 7 11 18 -21 32 18 Sporting Gijon 36 6 9 21 -31 27 19 Granada 36 4 8 24 -50 20 20 Osasuna 36 3 10 23 -50 19 Sky Sports

Monday Recap

Leganes are saving their best form for the end of the season as they hammered Betis at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

The Cucumber Growers slammed four past the visitors as they climbed to 16th in the table.

Alexander Szymanowski opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Alex Martinez was punished for handball, and the spot-kick propelled the hosts forward with an excellent display.

Nabil El Zhar's composed finish made it 2-0 just moments later, and Betis were clearly in trouble as they struggled to perform.

fotopress/Getty Images

The Glorious One survived without conceding more before half-time, but Leganes were in control and driving upfield.

Gabriel Pires' screamer from 35 yards brought the crowd to their feet after 65 minutes, with the hosts clearly destined to earn the three points.

Szymanowski claimed his brace with 10 minutes remaining, and Betis appeared desperate to vacate the pitch at the final whistle.

Leganes are now six points clear of the relegation zone, and they will feel they have enough in the tank to survive in Spain's top league.