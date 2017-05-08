Dwight Howard Caught Speeding After Hawks' Season-Ending Loss vs. Wizards

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard's night only got worse after his team's Game 6 loss to the Washington Wizards on April 28.

According to Mitchell Northam of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Howard was pulled over for driving 95 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone shortly after the season-ending loss. A police officer gave him a ticket for failing to provide proof of insurance.

Howard was also reportedly driving with a suspended registration, although he only received warnings for that and speeding.

The 31-year-old recently completed his first season with the Hawks after signing a three-year deal in the offseason. The Atlanta native came through with just 13.5 points per game, his lowest since his rookie season. He also struggled to make an impact in the postseason with just 8.0 points per game in six contests.

Howard is set to make over $23 million in each of the next two seasons.