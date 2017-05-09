NBA Playoffs 2017: Game Times, TV, Live-Stream Coverage and Picks for Tuesday

Eric Gay/Associated Press

It's two series down and two to go in the conference semifinal round of the 2017 NBA playoffs. The Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and the Golden State Warriors did the same to the Utah Jazz on Monday. Who's going to meet these teams in the conference finals?

After starting the series strong with a blowout victory, the Houston Rockets dropped two games but tied the series on Sunday thanks to a barrage of three-pointers:

Similar to Game 1, the Rockets dominated with accurate distance shooting to build an early lead and finish strong. Houston scored 34 points in three of four quarters.

Now tied 2-2, the San Antonio Spurs will attempt to push the Rockets to the brink of elimination on the way back to Houston for Game 6. Here are the viewing details for Game 5 on Tuesday:

TV and Live-Stream Details for Tuesday's Semifinal Matchup Matchup Series Score Time (ET) TV Live Stream No. 3 Houston Rockets at No. 2 San Antonio Spurs Tied 2-2 8 p.m. TNT TNT Overtime NBA.com

Pivotal Game 5 for Texas Showdown

Both teams have won on the road, which tosses home-court advantage to the wayside. As mentioned, the Spurs can't contend with the Rockets when they're shooting with hot hands beyond the arc. However, head coach Gregg Popovich chose to focus on transition defense:

Furthermore, Kawhi Leonard's offensive production took a dive. His 16 points on Sunday were his postseason low this year. Jonathon Simmons led the team with 17 points off the bench.

As for LaMarcus Aldridge, who provided a much-needed spark in Game 3, he put together an average performance and didn't fare well guarding James Harden on the perimeter:

Similar to regular-season contests between the Warriors and Spurs, this series will be decided by the team that controls the game flow. The Rockets failed to score 100 points in their two losses but exploded for 125-plus in the two victories. Three-pointers don't tell the entire story.

After Game 4, head coach Mike D'Antoni briefly discussed Trevor Ariza's ability to collapse the defense and kick out to an open shooter, per ESPN 975's Alykhan Bijani:

Both teams found good looks from the floor. The Spurs shot 49 percent from the field, and the Rockets converted on 52 percent of their shot attempts. San Antonio also dominated the paint, 62-52 in points, but shot just 30 percent from three-point territory.

Houston also received bad news after its series-tying victory. Nene Hilario will miss the remainder of the postseason with a torn left adductor, per the team's Twitter handle:

The savvy veteran played a key role in closing out the Rockets' first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In Game 4 against the Thunder, Nene shot 12-of-12 from the field and scored 28 points in 25 minutes. He contributed 14 points to a series-winning 105-99 victory in the following contest.

The 15-year veteran didn't leave a profound impact on the semifinal series before his injury, but the Rockets will miss his veteran leadership on the court. Second-year forward Sam Dekker saw a slight uptick in minutes in Nene's absence on Sunday.

On Tuesday, D'Antoni will lean on Eric Gordon and Lou Williams to put this team over the top. Both guards played 32 minutes apiece in the previous game. They'll have plenty of time to impact Game 5.

Prediction: Rockets 106, Spurs 102

