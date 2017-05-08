Brad Stevens Disagrees with Draymond Green Saying Kelly Olynyk Is a Dirty Player

Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens hit back at Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green after Green called Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk "a dirty player."

"I'm around Kelly every day," Stevens said Monday, per ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg. "I don't agree with [Green's] assessment."

Green's comments came during the most recent edition of his Dray Day podcast (via Marcus Thompson II of the Mercury News).

"I don't respect guys like that," Green said of Olynyk. "I mean, I know he's not like the greatest basketball player of all time, so maybe you feel like you got to like do that, but you don't like—just dirty. Like I don't respect that man, he dirty."

Many Cleveland Cavaliers fans still haven't forgiven Olynyk after he put Kevin Love in an armbar during Game 4 of their 2015 first-round series that resulted in Love dislocating his left shoulder.

More recently, Olynyk drew the ire of Washington Wizards fans when he set a pick on Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Oubre retaliated by charging at Olynyk, drawing a one-game suspension.

Green, however, has little room to call another player "dirty." The two-time All-Star has a reputation for bending the rules himself, and his actions cost the Warriors dearly in the 2016 Finals, when his one-game suspension for hitting LeBron James in the groin coincided with the start of the Cavaliers' comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.

Still, some will likely agree with Green's stance on Olynyk. The Undefeated's Mike Wise and CSN Mid-Atlantic's J. Michael argued Olynyk did himself few favors with the pick on Oubre:

Despite Oubre's absence in Game 4 Sunday, the Wizards evened the series with a 121-102 victory over Boston. The best revenge Oubre and Washington could inflict on Olynyk would be sending he and his teammates packing after two rounds.

Fans will be eagerly anticipating the interaction between Oubre and Olynyk when the former returns to the floor in Game 5 Wednesday night.