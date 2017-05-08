    Portland Trail Blazers Reveal New Logo for 2017-18 Season

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2017

    The Portland Trail Blazers will go into the 2017-18 season with a slightly new look.

    The team announced a new logo Monday, shown on its official Twitter account:

    While the pinwheel remains the main feature, as it has since the 1970s, there are a few changes around the perimeter.  

    As the team website noted, the even edges match the 1970s logo, while the flipped color scheme represents the 1990s version. 

    Portland has reached the postseason in each of the past four years, but the organization hasn't won a championship since 1977.