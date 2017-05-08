Portland Trail Blazers Reveal New Logo for 2017-18 Season

Portland Trail Blazers Reveal New Logo for 2017-18 SeasonMay 8, 2017
Steve Dykes/Associated Press
The Portland Trail Blazers will go into the 2017-18 season with a slightly new look.
The team announced a new logo Monday, shown on its official Twitter account:
Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Welp, the cat's outta the bag... We've got a fresh look for 2017 and beyond. Details » https://t.co/sW4wIuiNBD https://t.co/10WWjejA8e5/8/2017, 7:49:55 PM
While the pinwheel remains the main feature, as it has since the 1970s, there are a few changes around the perimeter.
As the team website noted, the even edges match the 1970s logo, while the flipped color scheme represents the 1990s version.
Portland has reached the postseason in each of the past four years, but the organization hasn't won a championship since 1977.