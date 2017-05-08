JUCO OL Sean Callahan Dies at Age 19

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Sean Callahan, an offensive lineman at Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas, was found dead Sunday, the school announced.

"I'm very sad for Sean's family, friends, teammates, our college, myself and anyone that had contact with Sean," Garden City coach Jeff Sims said in a statement. "He truly was growing and developing into a man with a bright future."

Callahan, 19, was a sophomore on a Broncbusters team that beat Arizona Western College in the National Junior College Athletic Association title game. Callahan started all 11 games for Garden City in 2016.

The Wichita Eagle's Bryan Horwath reported the Seward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of Callahan's death, "though it had not yet been considered suspicious." Seward County Undersheriff Gene Ward said a coroner should perform an autopsy on Callahan by the end of the week.