    NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: TV Info and Outlook for Conference Semifinals

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 07: John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards dribbles the ball against Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics in the second quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    While the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors sprint closer to an NBA Finals rematch, another pair of intriguing second-round showdowns stand tied at two wins apiece. 

    Both defending conference champions have swept their way through the opening rounds. The real fun, however, lies in determining their conference-finals opponents.

    Home-court advantage has proved pivotal between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards, who split the first four games in front of their respective fans. Including their regular-season meetings, the home team is now 8-0 when the burgeoning rivals battle.

    The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs mixed things up with a home and a road victory apiece. Each Western Conference squad has lost a key veteran during the high-octane series.

    Let's preview the remaining second-round schedule and take an updated snapshot of each competitive series.

    2017 NBA Conference Semifinals Schedule
    DateGameRoadHomeTime (ET)TV
    Tue., May 95Houston RocketsSan Antonio Spurs8 p.m.TNT
    Wed., May 105Washington WizardsBoston Celtics8 p.m.TNT
    Thur., May 116San Antonio SpursHouston Rockets8 p.m.ESPN
    Fri., May 126Boston CelticsWashington Wizards8 p.m.ESPN
    Sun., May 147*Houston RocketsSan Antonio SpursTBDTBD
    Mon., May 157*Washington WizardsBoston Celtics8 p.m.TNT
    NBA.com; *=if necessary

    Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

    WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 07: John Wall #2 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrate after a basket in the second half against the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 7, 2017 in Washington, DC
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Once the Wizards get rolling, the Celtics have no answers.

    After continually falling behind early, Boston avoided a sluggish start on Sunday night, entering halftime with a four-point lead. Washington then orchestrated a 26-0 run.

    ESPN Stats & Info broke down the seismic swing:

    As noted by Celtics broadcaster Sean Grande, they have succumbed to prolonged stretches of futility all series:

    Turnovers are a common thread in these struggles, as the Celtics have coughed up 63 giveaways in four games. Buoyed by ultra-quick point guard John Wall, the Wizards have capitalized with 21.3 points off turnovers per game.

    Washington has also fueled its transition game by out-rebounding Boston by 7.3 boards (44.3 to 37.0) per contest. This has led to victories of 27 and 19 points at the Verizon Center.

    Despite suffering two double-digit defeats on the road, the Wizards jumped out to huge leads each time. As Wall said after Game 4's win, via Sports Illustrated's Andrew Sharp, his team is confident with the series headed back to Boston.

    "We feel like we're in control. We have the momentum," Wall said. "We feel like we can win there. We know we can. We just gotta do a better job taking care of those leads we get, and just playing smart basketball down the stretch."

    1. Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series

    2. John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat

    3. Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle

    4. Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run

    5. Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up

    6. This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG

    7. Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C.

    8. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive

    9. Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games

    10. Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?

    11. Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1

    12. Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth

    13. Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter

    14. Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse

    15. LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers

    16. B/R Celebrates Start of 2017 NBA Playoffs with ‘8 Mile’ Tribute

    17. Can Pacers Rally on Home Court Advantage to Upset Cavs in NBA Playoffs?

    18. From Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Clutch: 5'9" Isaiah Thomas' Unlikely Rise in NBA

    19. KD Is the Slim Reaper- Final

    20. Born Ready (Again): Relive Lance Stephenson's Greatest Hits and Craziest Antics

    21. Are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the Best Shooting Backcourt Ever?

    22. NBA Draft Risers and Fallers of the 2017 NCAA Tournament

    23. Leonard Clutch And-1

    24. Aarron Gordon Dunks on Marcus Smart

    25. The Hype: Giannis Antetokounmpo Redefines Basketball with Unique Skills

    26. Lakers and Bucks Get Scrappy; Nick Young Ejected

    27. Booker Hits GW vs. Memphis

    28. The Hype - Joel Embiid ROTY

    29. Steph Curry Passes Dell Curry in Career Points

    30. Don't Forget About LeBron James in the MVP Race

    31. On This Day in 2004, Tracy McGrady Dropped 62 Points and Could Not Be Stopped

    32. Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan

    33. This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off

    34. Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Set to Make an Instant Impact on the Cavaliers

    35. The Cavaliers Were on Fire from Downtown Against the Hawks

    36. The Night in the NBA: LeBron Triple-Double Not Enough, Harden Crushes Clips

    37. Can Pelicans Big Duo of Boogie and 'The Brow' Thrive Together in New Orleans?

    38. Bucher Buzz: If Bulls Trade Butler This Summer, Wade Could Opt-out

    39. The Night in the NBA: Boogie Debuts, Dubs Go Off and LeBron Dominates Knicks

    40. Howard Beck's Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline

    41. Playing in a Small Basketball Market Is Brutal. Unless...

    42. Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Record-Setting NBA All Star Game MVP Performance

    43. From Russell Westbrook to Beyonce, the Best Fashion of NBA All-Star Weekend

    44. Ronaldinho Was Spreading the Barcelona Word at the NBA All-Star Weekend

    45. Russell Westbrook's MVP Campaign Fueled by the Fast Break

    46. NBA All-Star Uniforms Since 1st Game in 1951

    47. Glenn Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd.3

    48. Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd. 1

    49. Derrick Jones Jr 1st Round Dunk

    50. Sager Strong Shootout

    51. Ernie Johnson Sager Tribute Speech

    52. Eric Gordon Wins 3 Point Contest

    53. Kyle Lowry Airballs First Shot at the 3-point Contest

    54. B/R Looks Back at the NBA Dunk Contest’s Greatest Moments with #DunkDominators

    55. Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge

    56. NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave

    57. Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins

    58. B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars

    59. Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance

    60. Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP?

    61. This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest

    62. History of Vinsanity

    63. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    64. Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans

    65. Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown

    66. From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid

    67. Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?

    68. Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC

    69. Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant

    70. Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos

    71. Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk

    72. On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia

    73. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    74. Kerr Ejected

    75. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    76. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    77. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    78. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    79. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    80. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    81. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    82. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    83. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    84. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    85. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    86. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    87. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    88. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    89. This Night in the NBA

    90. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    91. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    92. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    93. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    94. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    95. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    96. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    97. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    98. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    99. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    100. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    In order to set up a date with the Cavaliers, they must steal one at TD Garden. In eight head-to-head meetings between the Wizards and Celtics this regular season and postseason, the host has won by an average of 16.9 points per game. Only one—a 110-102 Boston win on March 22—ended with a single-digit margin.

    That pattern will change if the Celtics don't avoid costly turnovers on Wednesday. Yet the East's No. 1 seed can quickly halt chatter about momentum by claiming Game 5 at home.

          

    Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

    1. Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series

    2. John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat

    3. Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle

    4. Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run

    5. Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up

    6. This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG

    7. Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C.

    8. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive

    9. Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games

    10. Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?

    11. Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1

    12. Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth

    13. Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter

    14. Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse

    15. LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers

    16. B/R Celebrates Start of 2017 NBA Playoffs with ‘8 Mile’ Tribute

    17. Can Pacers Rally on Home Court Advantage to Upset Cavs in NBA Playoffs?

    18. From Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Clutch: 5'9" Isaiah Thomas' Unlikely Rise in NBA

    19. KD Is the Slim Reaper- Final

    20. Born Ready (Again): Relive Lance Stephenson's Greatest Hits and Craziest Antics

    21. Are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the Best Shooting Backcourt Ever?

    22. NBA Draft Risers and Fallers of the 2017 NCAA Tournament

    23. Leonard Clutch And-1

    24. Aarron Gordon Dunks on Marcus Smart

    25. The Hype: Giannis Antetokounmpo Redefines Basketball with Unique Skills

    26. Lakers and Bucks Get Scrappy; Nick Young Ejected

    27. Booker Hits GW vs. Memphis

    28. The Hype - Joel Embiid ROTY

    29. Steph Curry Passes Dell Curry in Career Points

    30. Don't Forget About LeBron James in the MVP Race

    31. On This Day in 2004, Tracy McGrady Dropped 62 Points and Could Not Be Stopped

    32. Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan

    33. This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off

    34. Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Set to Make an Instant Impact on the Cavaliers

    35. The Cavaliers Were on Fire from Downtown Against the Hawks

    36. The Night in the NBA: LeBron Triple-Double Not Enough, Harden Crushes Clips

    37. Can Pelicans Big Duo of Boogie and 'The Brow' Thrive Together in New Orleans?

    38. Bucher Buzz: If Bulls Trade Butler This Summer, Wade Could Opt-out

    39. The Night in the NBA: Boogie Debuts, Dubs Go Off and LeBron Dominates Knicks

    40. Howard Beck's Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline

    41. Playing in a Small Basketball Market Is Brutal. Unless...

    42. Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Record-Setting NBA All Star Game MVP Performance

    43. From Russell Westbrook to Beyonce, the Best Fashion of NBA All-Star Weekend

    44. Ronaldinho Was Spreading the Barcelona Word at the NBA All-Star Weekend

    45. Russell Westbrook's MVP Campaign Fueled by the Fast Break

    46. NBA All-Star Uniforms Since 1st Game in 1951

    47. Glenn Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd.3

    48. Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd. 1

    49. Derrick Jones Jr 1st Round Dunk

    50. Sager Strong Shootout

    51. Ernie Johnson Sager Tribute Speech

    52. Eric Gordon Wins 3 Point Contest

    53. Kyle Lowry Airballs First Shot at the 3-point Contest

    54. B/R Looks Back at the NBA Dunk Contest’s Greatest Moments with #DunkDominators

    55. Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge

    56. NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave

    57. Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins

    58. B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars

    59. Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance

    60. Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP?

    61. This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest

    62. History of Vinsanity

    63. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    64. Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans

    65. Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown

    66. From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid

    67. Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?

    68. Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC

    69. Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant

    70. Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos

    71. Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk

    72. On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia

    73. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    74. Kerr Ejected

    75. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    76. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    77. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    78. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    79. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    80. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    81. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    82. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    83. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    84. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    85. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    86. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    87. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    88. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    89. This Night in the NBA

    90. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    91. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    92. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    93. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    94. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    95. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    96. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    97. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    98. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    99. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    100. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    During Game 2's bittersweet blowout win over Houston, Tony Parker went down with a season-ending leg injury. With little help from erratic replacements Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray, the Spurs have since traded triumphs.

    The Rockets suffered their own blow in Game 4's 125-104 win. Nene, their truest big man who played a pivotal role in the opening round, injured his groin early in Sunday night's contest. On Monday, the team announced that he is out for the entire postseason:

    As Houston showed on Sunday, the offense will survive without a player who didn't fit their fast-paced, three-point heavy attack. In 25 minutes, center Clint Capela notched eight points, nine rebounds and a plus-21 plus-minus.

    Ryan Anderson, typically deployed as a stretch 4, may now need to log minutes at center. After Game 4, per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, he discussed the challenges and advantages of the new role.

    "Obviously I'm not a very conventional 5-man, but it also makes it difficult for the other team to figure out how to guard us with pick-and-pops or if I'm rolling to the basket or whatever it is," Anderson said. "Our ability to run, we have to take those opportunities to our advantage."

    Defense will prove the biggest dilemma for a squad that ended the season No. 18 with 106.4 points allowed per 100 possessions. Houston posted a 94.3 defensive rating with Nene on the court this series. Point guard Patrick Beverley holds the team's second-highest rating at 102.1.

    HOUSTON, TX - MAY 07: LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots against Clint Capela #15, Eric Gordon #10 and Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets during Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at Toyota Center on May 7, 20
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    The already undersized team now must play smaller, placing an even heavier impetus on LaMarcus Aldridge shining for San Antonio. He has resembled his old All-Star self over the past two games, shooting a combined 19-of-33 for 42 points. 

    Without Parker running San Antonio's offense or Nene patrolling the paint, the power forward needs to perform as Leonard's star sidekick. Otherwise the Rockets can run and shoot their way to the Western Conference Finals.

        

    Note: All stats courtesy of NBA.com.