Lyon vs. Ajax: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa League

    Lyon have a mountain to climb as they welcome Ajax in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final, with the French team trailing on aggregate.

    The Ligue 1 outfit were beaten 4-1 in Amsterdam as on-loan Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore dazzled for the Dutch side.

    Ajax will be tempted to defend in numbers, with one foot already in the final where they will meet either Manchester United or Celta Vigo.

    Team News and Preview

    Lyon would have been shocked by the scoreline after the first leg, but with star striker Alexandre Lacazette barely fit and left on the bench, The Kids suffered in the attacking third.

    The France international is the heartbeat of the side, and his absence stopped Lyon producing any kind of venom.

    According to WhoScored.com, Lacazette remains a doubt for his club, with Memphis Depay already ruled out of an appearance due to ineligibility.

    The hosts have a list of injuries that will damage their chances of a miraculous revival, as Mouctar Diakhaby, Corentin Tolisso and Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa remain doubtful, per WhoScored. Daley Sinkgraven is the only doubt for the famous Dutch masters, who are boosted with the returns of Nick Viergever and Joel Veltman.

    Both players missed the first legs due to suspension, but Ajax gave a composed and ruthless performance with their available talents.

    Traore promises to be the danger man once again, and if the forward repeats his heroics of the first leg, the game at Parc Olympique Lyonnais will be a formality.

    The attacker has scored four goals and provided four assists during Ajax's run in the competition this season. according to OptaJoe.

    Lyon are clearly a better team than their first-leg showing suggested, and when Lacazette is missing, they are easier to tame.

    The hosts have never made it to a major European final, compared to the depth of pedigree provided by the Amsterdam giants.