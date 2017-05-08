WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 8

0 of 9

A sluggish edition of WWE Raw failed to take advantage of a normally hot London crowd.

A fun Tag Team Turmoil match, Dean Ambrose and the Intercontinental Championship getting spotlight again, plus Samoa Joe feasting on his foe weren't enough to make this a memorable edition of the show. Raw felt off for much of the night.

WWE ran the same play again and again. The red brand's heels sunk their teeth into their rivals after the bell several times over. Joe, Nia Jax, The Miz, TJP, Sheamus and Cesaro all walked that same path.

That speaks to a lack of creative effort. Jetlag apparently hampered the writing staff after landing in the United Kingdom.

The following is a look at Monday's Raw, from its least appealing elements to its highlights.