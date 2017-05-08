    Premier League Table: 2017 Standings, Week 37 Fixtures After Week 36 Results

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2017

    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Chelsea moved within one win of being crowned 2016-17 Premier League champions after they defeated Middlesbrough 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

    Diego Costa, Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic all contributed to the scoreline as Middlesbrough struggled to put up much of a fight against the best team in England at present.

    That result means the Blues can seal this season's title if they beat West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Friday night, with second-placed Tottenham Hotspur trailing by seven points with three matches remaining.

    Week 37 of the Premier League campaign will be the busiest of this term, with 15 matches scheduled across a span of only six days as teams across the country look to balance their fixtures ahead of the season closer on May 21.

    Read on for a roundup of all the Week 36 results from the Premier League, as well as a look ahead to a jam-packed penultimate week of English top-flight entertainment.

    2016-17 Premier League Standings
    RTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea3527357529+4684
    2Tottenham3523847123+4877
    3Liverpool36201067142+2970
    4Manchester City3520967037+3369
    5Manchester United35171445127+2465
    6Arsenal3419696642+2463
    7Everton361610106041+1958
    8West Bromwich Albion35129144145-445
    9Leicester35127164554-943
    10Southampton34119143944-542
    11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
    12West Ham36119164559-1442
    13Stoke361011153952-1341
    14Burnley36117183751-1440
    15Watford35117173758-2140
    16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
    17Swansea36105214169-2835
    18Hull3697203669-3334
    19Middlesbrough36513182648-2228
    20Sunderland3566232860-3224
    2016-17 Premier League: Week 36 Results
    HomeScoreAway
    West Ham United1-0Tottenham Hotspur
    Manchester City5-0Crystal Palace
    Bournemouth2-2Stoke City
    Burnley2-2West Bromwich Albion
    Hull City0-2Sunderland
    Leicester City3-0Watford
    Swansea City1-0Everton
    Liverpool0-0Southampton
    Arsenal2-0Manchester United
    Chelsea3-0Middlesbrough
    2016-17 Premier League: Week 37 Fixtures
    DateTimeFixture
    Friday, May 127:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ETEverton vs. Watford
    Friday, May 128 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ETWest Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea
    Saturday, May 1312:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ETManchester City vs. Leicester City
    Saturday, May 133 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ETBournemouth vs. Burnley
    Saturday, May 133 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ETMiddlesbrough vs. Southampton
    Saturday, May 133 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ETSunderland vs. Swansea City
    Saturday, May 135:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ETStoke City vs. Arsenal
    Sunday, May 1412 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ETCrystal Palace vs. Hull City
    Sunday, May 142:15 p.m. BST/9:15 a.m. ETWest Ham United vs. Arsenal
    Sunday, May 144:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ETTottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
    Monday, May 158 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ETChelsea vs. Watford
    Tuesday, May 167:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ETArsenal vs. Sunderland
    Tuesday, May 168 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ETManchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion
    Wednesday, May 177:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ETSouthampton vs. Manchester United
    Thursday, May 187:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ETLeicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
    West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea

    It will all boil down to a Friday night fixture at the Hawthorns for Chelsea after Monday's one-sided thumping of a limp Boro team pushed the Blues within an inch of their second title in three seasons.

    Stamford Bridge was abuzz with the sense that silverware was almost within its grasp once again, and while Middlesbrough effectively rolled over in their defiance, Chelsea were close to playing without error in their win:

    The New York Times' Rory Smith illustrated the test that stands between the west London giants and a maiden Premier League trophy for manager Antonio Conte, who has settled with ease into his Chelsea role:

    They'll encounter Tony Pulis' West Brom at the opportune moment, too, considering the Baggies have lost their last three home matches in succession, with each coming via 1-0 scorelines.

    If the Blues get a head of steam on Friday, one feels Conte's cohorts will be looking to win by more than just a solitary strike, with plenty of motivation ahead of Chelsea as they stand 90 minutes away from Premier League glory.

          

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

    While Chelsea may be able to finally put their hands on the Premier League trophy on Friday, Tottenham Hotspur know a tremendous task awaits them when they play host to Manchester United this Sunday.

    Ahead of what will be their final game at White Hart Lane before moving into next season's temporary home, Wembley Stadium, Spurs' official Twitter account shared a statistical glimpse of what awaits United:

    The north London outfit have been imperious in front of their own fans this season and can cap an unbeaten home campaign as long as they avoid defeat on Friday.

    Tottenham are fortunate in that United have their attentions focused elsewhere at present, namely with Thursday's UEFA Europa League semi-final second-leg meeting against Celta Vigo.

    Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has already endured a glut of injury setbacks in recent weeks and will be hoping no more appear in the European fixture that could disrupt his side's busy May schedule.

    That distraction may hand Tottenham the advantage they require to see out the unbeaten home record they've very arguably deserved, and United's 2-0 loss at Arsenal last Sunday may be just the start of their woes in north London.