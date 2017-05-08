Premier League Table: 2017 Standings, Week 37 Fixtures After Week 36 Results

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Chelsea moved within one win of being crowned 2016-17 Premier League champions after they defeated Middlesbrough 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

Diego Costa, Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic all contributed to the scoreline as Middlesbrough struggled to put up much of a fight against the best team in England at present.

That result means the Blues can seal this season's title if they beat West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Friday night, with second-placed Tottenham Hotspur trailing by seven points with three matches remaining.

Week 37 of the Premier League campaign will be the busiest of this term, with 15 matches scheduled across a span of only six days as teams across the country look to balance their fixtures ahead of the season closer on May 21.

Read on for a roundup of all the Week 36 results from the Premier League, as well as a look ahead to a jam-packed penultimate week of English top-flight entertainment.

2016-17 Premier League Standings R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 35 27 3 5 75 29 +46 84 2 Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 +48 77 3 Liverpool 36 20 10 6 71 42 +29 70 4 Manchester City 35 20 9 6 70 37 +33 69 5 Manchester United 35 17 14 4 51 27 +24 65 6 Arsenal 34 19 6 9 66 42 +24 63 7 Everton 36 16 10 10 60 41 +19 58 8 West Bromwich Albion 35 12 9 14 41 45 -4 45 9 Leicester 35 12 7 16 45 54 -9 43 10 Southampton 34 11 9 14 39 44 -5 42 11 Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 52 65 -13 42 12 West Ham 36 11 9 16 45 59 -14 42 13 Stoke 36 10 11 15 39 52 -13 41 14 Burnley 36 11 7 18 37 51 -14 40 15 Watford 35 11 7 17 37 58 -21 40 16 Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 -15 38 17 Swansea 36 10 5 21 41 69 -28 35 18 Hull 36 9 7 20 36 69 -33 34 19 Middlesbrough 36 5 13 18 26 48 -22 28 20 Sunderland 35 6 6 23 28 60 -32 24 PremierLeague.com

2016-17 Premier League: Week 36 Results Home Score Away West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace Bournemouth 2-2 Stoke City Burnley 2-2 West Bromwich Albion Hull City 0-2 Sunderland Leicester City 3-0 Watford Swansea City 1-0 Everton Liverpool 0-0 Southampton Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough PremierLeague.com

2016-17 Premier League: Week 37 Fixtures Date Time Fixture Friday, May 12 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET Everton vs. Watford Friday, May 12 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea Saturday, May 13 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET Manchester City vs. Leicester City Saturday, May 13 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Bournemouth vs. Burnley Saturday, May 13 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Middlesbrough vs. Southampton Saturday, May 13 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Sunderland vs. Swansea City Saturday, May 13 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET Stoke City vs. Arsenal Sunday, May 14 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET Crystal Palace vs. Hull City Sunday, May 14 2:15 p.m. BST/9:15 a.m. ET West Ham United vs. Arsenal Sunday, May 14 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United Monday, May 15 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET Chelsea vs. Watford Tuesday, May 16 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET Arsenal vs. Sunderland Tuesday, May 16 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion Wednesday, May 17 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET Southampton vs. Manchester United Thursday, May 18 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur PremierLeague.com

West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea

It will all boil down to a Friday night fixture at the Hawthorns for Chelsea after Monday's one-sided thumping of a limp Boro team pushed the Blues within an inch of their second title in three seasons.

Stamford Bridge was abuzz with the sense that silverware was almost within its grasp once again, and while Middlesbrough effectively rolled over in their defiance, Chelsea were close to playing without error in their win:

The New York Times' Rory Smith illustrated the test that stands between the west London giants and a maiden Premier League trophy for manager Antonio Conte, who has settled with ease into his Chelsea role:

They'll encounter Tony Pulis' West Brom at the opportune moment, too, considering the Baggies have lost their last three home matches in succession, with each coming via 1-0 scorelines.

If the Blues get a head of steam on Friday, one feels Conte's cohorts will be looking to win by more than just a solitary strike, with plenty of motivation ahead of Chelsea as they stand 90 minutes away from Premier League glory.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

While Chelsea may be able to finally put their hands on the Premier League trophy on Friday, Tottenham Hotspur know a tremendous task awaits them when they play host to Manchester United this Sunday.

Ahead of what will be their final game at White Hart Lane before moving into next season's temporary home, Wembley Stadium, Spurs' official Twitter account shared a statistical glimpse of what awaits United:

The north London outfit have been imperious in front of their own fans this season and can cap an unbeaten home campaign as long as they avoid defeat on Friday.

Tottenham are fortunate in that United have their attentions focused elsewhere at present, namely with Thursday's UEFA Europa League semi-final second-leg meeting against Celta Vigo.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has already endured a glut of injury setbacks in recent weeks and will be hoping no more appear in the European fixture that could disrupt his side's busy May schedule.

That distraction may hand Tottenham the advantage they require to see out the unbeaten home record they've very arguably deserved, and United's 2-0 loss at Arsenal last Sunday may be just the start of their woes in north London.