Premier League Table: 2017 Standings, Week 37 Fixtures After Week 36 Results

Premier League Table: 2017 Standings, Week 37 Fixtures After Week 36 ResultsMay 8, 2017
Chelsea moved within one win of being crowned 2016-17 Premier League champions after they defeated Middlesbrough 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.
Diego Costa, Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic all contributed to the scoreline as Middlesbrough struggled to put up much of a fight against the best team in England at present.
That result means the Blues can seal this season's title if they beat West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Friday night, with second-placed Tottenham Hotspur trailing by seven points with three matches remaining.
Week 37 of the Premier League campaign will be the busiest of this term, with 15 matches scheduled across a span of only six days as teams across the country look to balance their fixtures ahead of the season closer on May 21.
Read on for a roundup of all the Week 36 results from the Premier League, as well as a look ahead to a jam-packed penultimate week of English top-flight entertainment.
|2016-17 Premier League Standings
|R
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|35
|27
|3
|5
|75
|29
|+46
|84
|2
|Tottenham
|35
|23
|8
|4
|71
|23
|+48
|77
|3
|Liverpool
|36
|20
|10
|6
|71
|42
|+29
|70
|4
|Manchester City
|35
|20
|9
|6
|70
|37
|+33
|69
|5
|Manchester United
|35
|17
|14
|4
|51
|27
|+24
|65
|6
|Arsenal
|34
|19
|6
|9
|66
|42
|+24
|63
|7
|Everton
|36
|16
|10
|10
|60
|41
|+19
|58
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|35
|12
|9
|14
|41
|45
|-4
|45
|9
|Leicester
|35
|12
|7
|16
|45
|54
|-9
|43
|10
|Southampton
|34
|11
|9
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|42
|11
|Bournemouth
|36
|11
|9
|16
|52
|65
|-13
|42
|12
|West Ham
|36
|11
|9
|16
|45
|59
|-14
|42
|13
|Stoke
|36
|10
|11
|15
|39
|52
|-13
|41
|14
|Burnley
|36
|11
|7
|18
|37
|51
|-14
|40
|15
|Watford
|35
|11
|7
|17
|37
|58
|-21
|40
|16
|Crystal Palace
|36
|11
|5
|20
|46
|61
|-15
|38
|17
|Swansea
|36
|10
|5
|21
|41
|69
|-28
|35
|18
|Hull
|36
|9
|7
|20
|36
|69
|-33
|34
|19
|Middlesbrough
|36
|5
|13
|18
|26
|48
|-22
|28
|20
|Sunderland
|35
|6
|6
|23
|28
|60
|-32
|24
|PremierLeague.com
|2016-17 Premier League: Week 36 Results
|Home
|Score
|Away
|West Ham United
|1-0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Manchester City
|5-0
|Crystal Palace
|Bournemouth
|2-2
|Stoke City
|Burnley
|2-2
|West Bromwich Albion
|Hull City
|0-2
|Sunderland
|Leicester City
|3-0
|Watford
|Swansea City
|1-0
|Everton
|Liverpool
|0-0
|Southampton
|Arsenal
|2-0
|Manchester United
|Chelsea
|3-0
|Middlesbrough
|PremierLeague.com
|2016-17 Premier League: Week 37 Fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Friday, May 12
|7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET
|Everton vs. Watford
|Friday, May 12
|8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET
|West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea
|Saturday, May 13
|12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET
|Manchester City vs. Leicester City
|Saturday, May 13
|3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
|Bournemouth vs. Burnley
|Saturday, May 13
|3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
|Middlesbrough vs. Southampton
|Saturday, May 13
|3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
|Sunderland vs. Swansea City
|Saturday, May 13
|5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET
|Stoke City vs. Arsenal
|Sunday, May 14
|12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET
|Crystal Palace vs. Hull City
|Sunday, May 14
|2:15 p.m. BST/9:15 a.m. ET
|West Ham United vs. Arsenal
|Sunday, May 14
|4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
|Monday, May 15
|8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET
|Chelsea vs. Watford
|Tuesday, May 16
|7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET
|Arsenal vs. Sunderland
|Tuesday, May 16
|8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET
|Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion
|Wednesday, May 17
|7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET
|Southampton vs. Manchester United
|Thursday, May 18
|7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET
|Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|PremierLeague.com
West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea
It will all boil down to a Friday night fixture at the Hawthorns for Chelsea after Monday's one-sided thumping of a limp Boro team pushed the Blues within an inch of their second title in three seasons.
Stamford Bridge was abuzz with the sense that silverware was almost within its grasp once again, and while Middlesbrough effectively rolled over in their defiance, Chelsea were close to playing without error in their win:
B/R Football @brfootball
Chelsea fans have got that title feeling 🏆 https://t.co/ZadRoWpOnU5/8/2017, 8:26:00 PM
The New York Times' Rory Smith illustrated the test that stands between the west London giants and a maiden Premier League trophy for manager Antonio Conte, who has settled with ease into his Chelsea role:
Rory Smith @RorySmith
So the brave, plucky warriors of West Brom stand between the Chelsea hordes and the title. Friday: the Battle of ThermoPulis.5/8/2017, 7:39:08 PM
They'll encounter Tony Pulis' West Brom at the opportune moment, too, considering the Baggies have lost their last three home matches in succession, with each coming via 1-0 scorelines.
If the Blues get a head of steam on Friday, one feels Conte's cohorts will be looking to win by more than just a solitary strike, with plenty of motivation ahead of Chelsea as they stand 90 minutes away from Premier League glory.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
While Chelsea may be able to finally put their hands on the Premier League trophy on Friday, Tottenham Hotspur know a tremendous task awaits them when they play host to Manchester United this Sunday.
Ahead of what will be their final game at White Hart Lane before moving into next season's temporary home, Wembley Stadium, Spurs' official Twitter account shared a statistical glimpse of what awaits United:
Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial
Our record at White Hart Lane this season ahead of #TheLaneTheFinale on Sunday: Won 16 Drawn 2 Lost 0 For 45 Against 8 #COYS https://t.co/2azG6kX6mP5/8/2017, 7:00:40 PM
The north London outfit have been imperious in front of their own fans this season and can cap an unbeaten home campaign as long as they avoid defeat on Friday.
Tottenham are fortunate in that United have their attentions focused elsewhere at present, namely with Thursday's UEFA Europa League semi-final second-leg meeting against Celta Vigo.
Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has already endured a glut of injury setbacks in recent weeks and will be hoping no more appear in the European fixture that could disrupt his side's busy May schedule.
That distraction may hand Tottenham the advantage they require to see out the unbeaten home record they've very arguably deserved, and United's 2-0 loss at Arsenal last Sunday may be just the start of their woes in north London.