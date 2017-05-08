2017 Premier League 2: Monday's U23 Scores, Results, Latest Standings and Points

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Premier League 2 champions Everton ended their season in derby defeat after they succumbed 2-1 at home to bitter rivals Liverpool on Monday evening, albeit with this term's Division 1 title already wrapped up.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's under-23s did what their senior ranks could not and stole a late 2-2 draw at Arsenal. Reiss Nelson and Edward Nketiah set the Gunners en route to glory before a late strike from Josh Harrop and a Chiori Johnson own goal pulled the Red Devils back from the brink.

Reading's 3-2 demolition of mid-table Sunderland ensured the Royals ended their Premier League 2 season on a high, even if it wasn't enough for them to avoid relegation to the division's second tier.

In the Division 2 play-offs, Newcastle United did their best to mimic the first team's promotion for the Championship and advanced to the final of the play-offs after a convincing 2-0 win over Fulham.

They'll face West Ham United in the Division 2 decider after the east London outfit scored twice in the final phases of their meeting at Wolverhampton Wanderers to move into the play-off showdown.

Read on for a roundup of Monday's Premier League 2 entertainment, complete with a look at the updated standings following some teams' final matches of the 2016-17 campaign.

Monday's Premier League 2 Results Division 1 Home Score Away Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United Everton 1-2 Liverpool Reading 3-2 Sunderland Division 2 (Play-Off Semi-Finals) Home Score Away Newcastle United 2-0 Fulham Wolverhamton Wanderers 1-2 West Ham United Soccerway

Premier League 2: Division 1 Standings Position Team MP W D L F A D P 1 Everton U23 22 15 3 4 48 21 +27 48 2 Manchester Cit… 22 13 6 3 54 33 +21 45 3 Liverpool U23 22 13 4 5 47 27 +20 43 4 Arsenal U23 22 10 3 9 40 32 +8 33 5 Chelsea U23 22 7 9 6 40 32 +8 30 6 Sunderland U23 22 6 7 9 27 37 -10 25 7 Derby County U23 22 6 6 10 31 42 -11 24 8 Manchester Uni… 21 5 8 8 26 36 -10 23 9 Leicester City U23 22 5 8 9 31 42 -11 23 10 Tottenham Hots… 21 6 4 11 31 41 -10 22 11 Reading U23 22 6 4 12 36 56 -20 22 12 Southampton U23 22 5 6 11 28 40 -12 21 Soccerway

One day after Arsenal's senior side beat their United equivalents at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners' under-23 side came close to replicating that result at the same venue before a late collapse saw them let two points go astray.

Nelson and Nketiah hit the Red Devils with goals in the 33rd and 36th minutes, respectively, which saw the latter improve upon an already prolific goal tally for 2016-17, per Arsenal's official Twitter account:

Harrop lifted United's spirits with a fierce effort from the edge of the box, and blogger Layth remarked upon the Red Devils star's contribution to Johnson's untimely strike into his own net with just seven minutes remaining:

Elsewhere, Liverpool prevailed in their mini-derby encounter against Mersyside rivals Everton, and The Redmen TV pundit Ste Hoare was staggered by Sheyi Ojo's lack of first-team involvement after his sixth-minute opener:

Trent Alexander-Arnold doubled the Reds' advantage not long after the restart, and although Calum Dyson hit back to halve the deficit with six minutes remaining, it wasn't enough for Everton to avoid a disappointing end to their title-winning season.

The same couldn't be said for Reading, however, as they bid a fond farewell to Division 1 on a high note, beating Sunderland 3-2 to move on to 22 points for the season, ensuring they'll finish 11th and move back down to Division 2.

George Brady's own goal put the Royals ahead before Joshua Barrett's penalty eased them 2-0 up just five minutes later, and American youngster Andrija Novakovich sealed the three points 25 minutes from time. Josh Maja and Eliot Embleton each scored for Sunderland in the dying minutes, but their late charge ended just shy of where it needed to be.

Newcastle ambled their way to a place in the Division 2 play-off final after Jamie Holmes and Scot Stuart Findlay scored to put the Magpies two goals up after 35 minutes before they comfortably held the Cottagers at bay.

Wolves were unable to do the same, though, and paid the price for their complacency when Jahmal Hector-Ingram and Norway international Martin Samuelsen scored to overcome Sylvain Deslandes' 25th-minute opener.