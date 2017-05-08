Rudy Gay to Opt Out of Kings Contract and Test Free Agency, According to Agent

David Goldman/Associated Press

Rudy Gay plans to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Sacramento Kings to become an unrestricted free agent.

The veteran's agent, Roger Montgomery, told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated on Monday that Gay plans to forego the roughly $14.3 million remaining on his current deal by the June 10 opt-out deadline.

The Kings originally acquired the 30-year-old in a 2013 trade with the Toronto Raptors, which was the second time he was dealt in that calendar year. He signed a three-year contract extension the next season to remain in Sacramento.

In parts of four seasons with the organization, Gay averaged 19.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. He was averaging 18.7 points per game in 2016-17 before tearing his Achilles 30 outings into the season.

Considering Sacramento traded DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans during the All-Star break, the small forward likely won't want to stick around for another rebuild. In 11 NBA seasons, Gay has reached the playoffs just once, a first-round loss with the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2011-12.

Opting out will give him a chance to either join a contender or target the long-term stability he didn't have with his old deal.