Predicting Pittsburgh Steelers' Top Position Battles This Offseason

The time for the Steelers to start thinking about who will take over for starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is becoming less of a far-off concern with each passing season. This will be Roethlisberger's 14th year in the NFL—all of which has been spent with the Steelers—but 2017 isn't about who his eventual successor will be, but rather who will be backing him up for the year.

Landry Jones, a Steelers' fourth-round draft pick in 2013, has been behind Roethlisberger in some capacity his entire career, finally being promoted to the primary backup in 2015. He's appeared in 16 regular-season games with four starts, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,071 yards and seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions.

Though Jones was re-signed to a two-year, $4.4 million deal this spring, the Steelers also chose to dip their toes back into the quarterback game in the 2017 draft, selecting Tennessee's Joshua Dobbs in, yes, the fourth round.

Dobbs is a different style of quarterback than Jones; though a spread-offense passer in college, he also was asked to work through his target projections, making him a bit more NFL-ready than some of his other spread counterparts. He's also mobile, something that cannot be said about Jones, with Dobbs rushing a total of 438 times for 2,160 yards and 32 scores in college.

That difference in style is what could ultimately give Dobbs the edge over Jones this summer. And though Jones has the experience advantage, having been steeped in Steelers coordinator Todd Haley's system for what is now his fifth year, Dobbs is nothing if not smart (his study of rocket science at Tennessee is but one example).

Roethlisberger has missed 25 regular-season starts over the course of his career and has completed a full 16-game regular season just three times. For Pittsburgh, the matter of the backup quarterback position is more important than for some other teams. So the Steelers need to make sure they make the right choice between Dobbs and Jones this summer, especially as it's unlikely that the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart will even dress for many games.