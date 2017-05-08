    Ember Moon Ruled out of NXT TakeOver Chicago Due to Shoulder Injury

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2017

    NEW YORK - MARCH 18: The World Wrestling Entertainment logo hangs on a wall at a media conference announcing the all-star lineup of WWE WrestleMania XIX at ESPN Zone in Times Square March 18, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
    Mark Mainz/Getty Images

    Ember Moon will be missing from the card at NXT TakeOver in Chicago after injuring her shoulder.

    WWE confirmed the rising female talent had "suffered a grade one shoulder sprain as a result of Asuka’s ambush during last week’s No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal."

    Moon will be out of action for four to five weeks with the problem, costing her a shot at the title.

    Moon was pencilled in to challenge Asuka for the NXT Women's Championship in a fatal four-way in Chicago, featuring Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross.

    However, her injury will now keep her on the shelf for a short period.

    The wrestler spoke to WWE about her disappointment, claiming she will return in maximum shape and condition:

    Moon appears destined to become a champion with WWE, and she is likely to see additional chances once she has returned to the ring and proved her fitness. 