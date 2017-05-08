Ember Moon Ruled out of NXT TakeOver Chicago Due to Shoulder Injury

Ember Moon Ruled out of NXT TakeOver Chicago Due to Shoulder InjuryMay 8, 2017
Ember Moon will be missing from the card at NXT TakeOver in Chicago after injuring her shoulder.
WWE confirmed the rising female talent had "suffered a grade one shoulder sprain as a result of Asuka’s ambush during last week’s No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal."
Moon will be out of action for four to five weeks with the problem, costing her a shot at the title.
Moon was pencilled in to challenge Asuka for the NXT Women's Championship in a fatal four-way in Chicago, featuring Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross.
However, her injury will now keep her on the shelf for a short period.
The wrestler spoke to WWE about her disappointment, claiming she will return in maximum shape and condition:
Moon appears destined to become a champion with WWE, and she is likely to see additional chances once she has returned to the ring and proved her fitness.