Ember Moon Ruled out of NXT TakeOver Chicago Due to Shoulder Injury

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Ember Moon will be missing from the card at NXT TakeOver in Chicago after injuring her shoulder.

WWE confirmed the rising female talent had "suffered a grade one shoulder sprain as a result of Asuka’s ambush during last week’s No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal."

Moon will be out of action for four to five weeks with the problem, costing her a shot at the title.

Moon was pencilled in to challenge Asuka for the NXT Women's Championship in a fatal four-way in Chicago, featuring Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross.

However, her injury will now keep her on the shelf for a short period.

The wrestler spoke to WWE about her disappointment, claiming she will return in maximum shape and condition:

Moon appears destined to become a champion with WWE, and she is likely to see additional chances once she has returned to the ring and proved her fitness.