Michael Vick Wishes Jets 'Good Luck,' Says He Doesn't Know Who Team's QB Is

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Former NFL star Michael Vick apparently doesn't think highly of the New York Jets quarterback situation.

When asked to make a prediction about the Jets' 2017 season, he responded, "Man, good luck," per Kimberley A. Martin of Newsday.

"I don't even know who the quarterback is going to be. Good luck. I know there's three of them."

Vick admitted he has "a lot of respect" for veteran quarterback Josh McCown, although he said he "would throw [Christian] Hackenberg out there."

McCown, who signed with the team in March on a one-year deal, is the only one with significant NFL experience on the roster. The 37-year-old has spent 14 years in the league with seven different teams, most recently spending the past two years with the Cleveland Browns.

While he is far from a long-term answer at the position, the team doesn't know what it has in the other options. Bryce Petty started four games last season and finished the year with a 60.0 quarterback rating, having thrown three touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Christian Hackenberg was the team's second-round pick in 2016 but didn't take a single snap as a rookie.

Vick has seen the problems within the Jets organization firsthand, making 10 appearances during the 2014 season but producing just a 1-2 record as a starter. The 36-year-old last appeared with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 and officially retired in February.