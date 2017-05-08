Michael Vick Wishes Jets 'Good Luck,' Says He Doesn't Know Who Team's QB Is

Michael Vick Wishes Jets 'Good Luck,' Says He Doesn't Know Who Team's QB IsMay 8, 2017
Former NFL star Michael Vick apparently doesn't think highly of the New York Jets quarterback situation.
When asked to make a prediction about the Jets' 2017 season, he responded, "Man, good luck," per Kimberley A. Martin of Newsday.
"I don't even know who the quarterback is going to be. Good luck. I know there's three of them."
Vick admitted he has "a lot of respect" for veteran quarterback Josh McCown, although he said he "would throw [Christian] Hackenberg out there."
McCown, who signed with the team in March on a one-year deal, is the only one with significant NFL experience on the roster. The 37-year-old has spent 14 years in the league with seven different teams, most recently spending the past two years with the Cleveland Browns.
While he is far from a long-term answer at the position, the team doesn't know what it has in the other options. Bryce Petty started four games last season and finished the year with a 60.0 quarterback rating, having thrown three touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Christian Hackenberg was the team's second-round pick in 2016 but didn't take a single snap as a rookie.
Vick has seen the problems within the Jets organization firsthand, making 10 appearances during the 2014 season but producing just a 1-2 record as a starter. The 36-year-old last appeared with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 and officially retired in February.