Takkarist McKinley, Atlanta Falcons Agree to Rookie Contract

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons have locked down their first-round pick, agreeing to a deal with defensive end Takkarist McKinley on Thursday, according to the team's official Twitter account.

The former UCLA star was taken with the No. 26 pick of the 2017 NFL draft, giving the Falcons added pressure to help a defense that ranked 28th against the pass last season.

While McKinley had only six career sacks going into his senior year, he broke out in 2016 with 10 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 61 tackles overall. The predraft workouts showed he has the size (6'2", 250 lbs) and athleticism to continue this success in the NFL, as he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds at the combine.

He is quick enough to beat top linemen off the snap and strong enough to handle them on a consistent basis.

McKinley also showed his personality on draft night, bringing in a picture of his grandmother on stage, as Sports Illustrated relayed:

While he let loose some bad words, it also became one of the draft's most memorable moments.

The Falcons will hope this skill and emotion can lead to his becoming an impact player. While Vic Beasley was a star defensively in 2016, the team needs additional help on that side of the ball if it wants to return to the Super Bowl and win this time around.

Even if he doesn't become a full-time player right out of the gate, McKinley should be a terror for opposing offenses throughout his rookie season.