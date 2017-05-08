    IPL Results 2017: Updated Points Table After Latest Indian Premier League Scores

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ashish Nehra celebrates after Jos Buttler's wicket during their Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
    Rajanish Kakade/Associated Press

    Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in the 2017 IPL, as the Delhi Daredevils saw any chance of a play-off berth evaporate. 

    The victory see's Hyderabad secure their spot in the knockout phase of the competition, solidifying their place amongst the best sides.

    Shikhar Dhawan led the successful run chase for the hosts after skipper David Warner was bowled out early.

    The Indians had posted a modest score of 138 for seven, and Sunrisers made it a sixth win from seven with ten deliveries to spare.

    Here are the latest standings:

    IPL Standings
    TeamPLWLDN/RPTSNet RR
    Mumbai Indians12930018+0.900
    Kolkata Knight Riders12840016+0.858
    Rising Pune Supergiant12840016-0.060
    Sunrisers Hyderabad13750115+0.560
    Kings XI Punjab11560010+0.242
    Gujarat Lions1248008-0.369
    Delhi Daredevils1147008-0.660
    Royal Challengers Bangalore13210015-1.454
    IPLT20.com

    Here are the upcoming fixtures:

    2017 IPL T20: Upcoming Fixtures
    DateTimeFixture
    Tuesday, May 93:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ETKings XI Punjab vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
    Wednesday, May 103:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ETGujarat Lions vs. Delhi Daredevils
    Thursday, May 113:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ETMumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab
    Friday, May 123:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ETDelhi Daredevils vs. Rising Pune Supergiants
    IPLT20.com

    The disappointment on Warner's face was clear to see as he witnessed his wicket taken by Mitchell McClenaghan on just six runs, but the Australian superstar was smiling at the end as his team-mates performed with vigour.

    Dhawan's wonderful form continued for the Sunrisers, smashing 62 runs off just 46 balls without losing his wicket.

    The wicket was on the slower side, making it a good track for T20 cricket, and the hosts took advantage as Mumbai stuttered.

    Rohit Sharma had rescued the Indians' score with a credible 67 from 45 deliveries, but it was not enough to deny the current champions.

    Mumbai hoped to solidify their place at the top as the play-offs approach, but they should still comfortably make the elimination rounds.