IPL Results 2017: Updated Points Table After Latest Indian Premier League Scores

Rajanish Kakade/Associated Press

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in the 2017 IPL, as the Delhi Daredevils saw any chance of a play-off berth evaporate.

The victory see's Hyderabad secure their spot in the knockout phase of the competition, solidifying their place amongst the best sides.

Shikhar Dhawan led the successful run chase for the hosts after skipper David Warner was bowled out early.

The Indians had posted a modest score of 138 for seven, and Sunrisers made it a sixth win from seven with ten deliveries to spare.

Here are the latest standings:

IPL Standings Team PL W L D N/R PTS Net RR Mumbai Indians 12 9 3 0 0 18 +0.900 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 8 4 0 0 16 +0.858 Rising Pune Supergiant 12 8 4 0 0 16 -0.060 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 7 5 0 1 15 +0.560 Kings XI Punjab 11 5 6 0 0 10 +0.242 Gujarat Lions 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.369 Delhi Daredevils 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.660 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 2 10 0 1 5 -1.454 IPLT20.com

Here are the upcoming fixtures:

2017 IPL T20: Upcoming Fixtures Date Time Fixture Tuesday, May 9 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Kings XI Punjab vs. Kolkata Knight Riders Wednesday, May 10 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Gujarat Lions vs. Delhi Daredevils Thursday, May 11 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab Friday, May 12 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils vs. Rising Pune Supergiants IPLT20.com

The disappointment on Warner's face was clear to see as he witnessed his wicket taken by Mitchell McClenaghan on just six runs, but the Australian superstar was smiling at the end as his team-mates performed with vigour.

Dhawan's wonderful form continued for the Sunrisers, smashing 62 runs off just 46 balls without losing his wicket.

The wicket was on the slower side, making it a good track for T20 cricket, and the hosts took advantage as Mumbai stuttered.

Rohit Sharma had rescued the Indians' score with a credible 67 from 45 deliveries, but it was not enough to deny the current champions.

Mumbai hoped to solidify their place at the top as the play-offs approach, but they should still comfortably make the elimination rounds.