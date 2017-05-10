Top 8 Reasons to Be Excited About the Dallas Cowboys in 2017

0 of 8

Don Wright/Associated Press

After finishing 13-3 in 2016, the Cowboys' season ended in disappointment after losing at home to the Packers in the divisional playoff game. After many thought that the Cowboys were destined for the Super Bowl, it was a crushing loss to a team that had been so dominant throughout the year.

At the beginning of the offseason, it seemed like Dallas was losing talent, rather than adding. The team lost multiple starters on its offensive line and in its secondary. There were only a few signings in Nolan Carroll and Stephen Paea, but none are long-term answers for the team. After a lackluster free agency period, it would have been easy to be pessimistic about the Cowboys this season.

But after a draft in which the Cowboys added at least four players who will compete for starting jobs as rookies, there are numerous reasons why Cowboys fans should be optimistic about their team heading into the season.

From Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to one of the youngest defenses in the NFL, Dallas has the pieces to be a top team again this season.

Here are the top eight reasons why you should be excited about the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.