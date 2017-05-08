LeBron James Makes NBA History in Game 4 Victory Sunday

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James contributed 35 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one block in Sunday's 109-102 Game 4 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The King has upped his game further during the Cavaliers' second-round matchup, becoming the first player in NBA history to score at least 35 points in all four games of a best-of-seven series, per ESPN Stats & Info. LeBron scored exactly 35 points in three of the four games, amassing a series-high 39 points in Game 2.

When accounting for both of his team's playoff series, LeBron has scored at least 30 points in seven of his eight games. He's also notched five double-doubles, including a 41-point, 13-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers, and is averaging 32.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists this postseason.

Part of the reason for LeBron's increased success during the playoffs stems from his improvement at the free-throw line and beyond the arc. After shooting just 67.4 percent from the charity stripe during the regular season, James has hit them at a 72.8 percent clip in the postseason and at 83.3 percent in the four-game series against the Raptors. He's also connected on 46.8 percent of his attempts from three-point range, a massive jump from his 36.3 percent mark during the regular season.

Now that the Cavaliers have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, the club can just relax as it awaits the Boston Celtics or the Washington Wizards. If LeBron continues at his current level, Cleveland will be difficult to defeat.