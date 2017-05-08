Former 4-Star QB Woody Barrett to Transfer from Auburn

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Redshirt freshman quarterback Woody Barrett will transfer from Auburn, he confirmed on Twitter Monday:

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com first reported the news.

Marcello reported, "Barrett is expected to transfer to a junior college for a semester before rejoining a Division I program, a source close to Barrett told AUC."

As Marcello noted, Barrett had a rough tenure with the Tigers, as an early ankle injury and an inability to quickly pick up Auburn's system caused him to slide down the depth chart. That came to a head this spring, when freshman Malik Willis passed him on the depth chart, demoting Barrett to fourth-string.

"Yeah, just once we got going it was just a feel thing, really," Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said about Willis playing the entirety of the team's spring game while Barrett only played in the first half, per Lauren Shute of SEC Country. "I wanted to see Malik get some reps. Woody got a few reps in the first half, and in the second half Jarrett was out and I wanted to make sure Malik got a lot of reps, and it just kind of worked out that way."

And when asked about Barrett, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn offered a mixed review.

"He’s kind of toward the bottom of the depth chart right there but he’s got a lot of winner in him and he’s got a lot of competitiveness in him and we’ll just have to see," he said, per Marcello.

Auburn now has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in transfer Jarrett Stidham, returning starter returning starter Sean White and Willis. Stidham appears to be the frontrunner to earn the starting gig.