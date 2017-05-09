EPL Week 37 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Chelsea are on the brink of capturing the Premier League title after holding off the challenge of Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

The Blues head coach Antonio Conte prepares his side to face West Bromwich Albion and Watford on Friday and Monday, respectively, in a packed schedule played over a number of days.

The race for UEFA Champions League qualification could go to the final day as the top sides continue to swap positions.

The final relegation place is also set to go to the wire as the bottom three in the league becomes apparent.

Here are the latest fixtures and predictions from England's biggest league, and some notable key players:

Premier League 2017: Latest Schedule and Picks Date Time (BST/ET) Match Prediction Friday, May 12 7:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m. Everton vs. Watford 1-1 Friday, May 12 8 p.m/3 p.m. West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea 1-2 Saturday, May 13 12:30 p.m/7:30 a.m. Manchester City vs. Leicester City 2-1 Saturday, May 13 3 p.m/10 a.m. Bournemouth vs. Burnley 2-1 Saturday, May 13 3 p.m/10 a.m. Middlesbrough vs. Southampton 0-0 Saturday, May 13 3 p.m/10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Swansea City 1-0 Saturday, May 13 5:30 p.m/12:30 p.m. Stoke City vs. Arsenal 0-1 Sunday, May 14 12 p.m./7 a.m. Crystal Palace vs. Hull City 2-2 Sunday, May 14 2:15 p.m. 9:15 a.m. West Ham United vs. Liverpool 1-3 Sunday, May 14 4:3- p.m./11:30 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United 2-0 Monday, May 15 8 p.m/3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Watford 4-1 Tuesday, May 16 7:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m. Arsenal vs. Sunderland 3-0 Tuesday, May 16 8 p.m/3 p.m. Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion 3-0 Wednesday, May 17 7:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m. Southampton vs. Manchester United 2-2 Thursday, May 18 7:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m. Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 PremierLeague.com

Diego Costa, Chelsea

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

When Chelsea striker Diego Costa decides his days in west London are numbered, his legacy will be a mixed affair.

However, the Spain international is close to the chequered flag with his club as Chelsea dominate the top division in England.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser (h/t Colin Harvey of the Daily Star), Costa is set to join the exodus of talent moving to Chinese football.

Costa has been rejuvenated under Conte this season, especially before Christmas when he terrorised defences once again.

However, his form has dipped since January, and the rumours of a transfer away from England appear to have weighed heavy on him.

Despite this, the striker has 19 goals in the Premier League to his name this campaign, per WhoScored.com, and he will be a major loss to the Blues.

Costa will want to leave an impression in his expected final matches and will desire to score the goals which seal title glory.

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus saw the start of his City career punctured after sustaining injury, but the prodigy is back at the business end of the season, with his club chasing a top-four finish.

The Brazil international is one for the future, but he is already a threat to Sergio Aguero's starting place at the Etihad Stadium.

After cutting his teeth in South American football, the 20-year-old appears ready to take England by storm, and manager Pep Guardiola has done well to tempt the youngster to City.

Squawka Football highlighted the attacker's lethal statistics:

City were a much tamer opponent during Jesus' injury spell, but Guardiola can now build his attack around the player following his return from injury.

Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal

As Costa's time in London evaporates, Alexis Sanchez could join the Chelsea player in leaving the English capital.

According to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror (h/t Metro's Coral Barry), the Chile international could be about to reunite with former Barcelona boss Guardiola at City, with his contract running down at the Emirates Stadium.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Despite the speculation, Sanchez remains Arsenal's best chance of a positive finish to the season after a lacklustre period in the Premier League.

The Gunners have the FA Cup final ahead on May 27 where the South American's influence will be crucial.

Many Arsenal fans are confused as to Sanchez's intentions for the future, but he remains manager Arsene Wenger's best talent.