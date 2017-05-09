    EPL Week 37 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Eden Hazard of Chelsea celebrates scoring his sides third goal with Diego Costa of Chelsea during The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on April 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    Chelsea are on the brink of capturing the Premier League title after holding off the challenge of Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

    The Blues head coach Antonio Conte prepares his side to face West Bromwich Albion and Watford on Friday and Monday, respectively, in a packed schedule played over a number of days.

    The race for UEFA Champions League qualification could go to the final day as the top sides continue to swap positions.

    The final relegation place is also set to go to the wire as the bottom three in the league becomes apparent.

    Here are the latest fixtures and predictions from England's biggest league, and some notable key players:

    Premier League 2017: Latest Schedule and Picks
    DateTime (BST/ET)MatchPrediction
    Friday, May 127:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m.Everton vs. Watford1-1
    Friday, May 128 p.m/3 p.m.West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea1-2
    Saturday, May 1312:30 p.m/7:30 a.m.Manchester City vs. Leicester City2-1
    Saturday, May 133 p.m/10 a.m.Bournemouth vs. Burnley2-1
    Saturday, May 133 p.m/10 a.m.Middlesbrough vs. Southampton0-0
    Saturday, May 133 p.m/10 a.m.Sunderland vs. Swansea City1-0
    Saturday, May 135:30 p.m/12:30 p.m.Stoke City vs. Arsenal0-1
    Sunday, May 1412 p.m./7 a.m.Crystal Palace vs. Hull City2-2
    Sunday, May 142:15 p.m. 9:15 a.m.West Ham United vs. Liverpool1-3
    Sunday, May 144:3- p.m./11:30 a.m.Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United2-0
    Monday, May 158 p.m/3 p.m.Chelsea vs. Watford4-1
    Tuesday, May 167:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m.Arsenal vs. Sunderland3-0
    Tuesday, May 168 p.m/3 p.m.Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion3-0
    Wednesday, May 177:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m.Southampton vs. Manchester United2-2
    Thursday, May 187:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m.Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur1-1
    PremierLeague.com

    Diego Costa, Chelsea

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Diego Costa of Chelsea celebrates during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge on April 25, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    When Chelsea striker Diego Costa decides his days in west London are numbered, his legacy will be a mixed affair.

    However, the Spain international is close to the chequered flag with his club as Chelsea dominate the top division in England.

    According to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser (h/t Colin Harvey of the Daily Star), Costa is set to join the exodus of talent moving to Chinese football.

    Costa has been rejuvenated under Conte this season, especially before Christmas when he terrorised defences once again.

    However, his form has dipped since January, and the rumours of a transfer away from England appear to have weighed heavy on him.

    Despite this, the striker has 19 goals in the Premier League to his name this campaign, per WhoScored.com, and he will be a major loss to the Blues.

    Costa will want to leave an impression in his expected final matches and will desire to score the goals which seal title glory.

               

    Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City 

    Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (L) is hugged by Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola as he substituted off of the pitch during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Gabriel Jesus saw the start of his City career punctured after sustaining injury, but the prodigy is back at the business end of the season, with his club chasing a top-four finish.

    The Brazil international is one for the future, but he is already a threat to Sergio Aguero's starting place at the Etihad Stadium.

    After cutting his teeth in South American football, the 20-year-old appears ready to take England by storm, and manager Pep Guardiola has done well to tempt the youngster to City.

    Squawka Football highlighted the attacker's lethal statistics:

    City were a much tamer opponent during Jesus' injury spell, but Guardiola can now build his attack around the player following his return from injury.

             

    Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal

    As Costa's time in London evaporates, Alexis Sanchez could join the Chelsea player in leaving the English capital.

    According to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror (h/t Metro's Coral Barry), the Chile international could be about to reunite with former Barcelona boss Guardiola at City, with his contract running down at the Emirates Stadium.

    Alastair Grant/Associated Press

    Despite the speculation, Sanchez remains Arsenal's best chance of a positive finish to the season after a lacklustre period in the Premier League.

    The Gunners have the FA Cup final ahead on May 27 where the South American's influence will be crucial.

    Many Arsenal fans are confused as to Sanchez's intentions for the future, but he remains manager Arsene Wenger's best talent.