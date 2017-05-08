Virgil van Dijk Will Stay at Southampton Amid Transfer Rumours, Says Claude Puel

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Southampton manager Claude Puel insisted Monday that star centre-back Virgil van Dijk will remain at St. Mary's Stadium beyond this summer's transfer window despite speculation linking him with moves elsewhere.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Puel reiterated his desire to keep hold of the defender and said Van Dijk will be at the south coast club next term, per the Liverpool Echo's Andy Kelly:

"He's our captain, and he's important for us. In terms of the leadership of the team, he's a fantastic player for us. We have to wait until the beginning of next season to see him back on the pitch with us. With Southampton he has a long contract. The directors want to keep him."

Kelly described Van Dijk as a "top Liverpool target" in his report, and although free-transfer Joel Matip has impressed in his maiden Premier League term, an Empire of the Kop poll suggests Reds fans favour a move for the Dutchman:

The same report also mentioned Southampton have placed an asking price thought to be around £50 million on their defensive totem, although that figure is "not seen as a problem by Liverpool," according to Kelly.

Puel's statement of intent regarding the Saints' intention to keep hold of the former Celtic and Groningen talisman is admirable, but James Robson of the Manchester Evening News recently reported Manchester City could pose stiff competition:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has gotten the Reds attack operating in fluid fashion at times this season, but the defence has been less consistent, keeping just 10 clean sheets in 36 games, three of which have come in their last four outings.

Mamadou Sakho is currently on loan at Crystal Palace and could leave Anfield on permanent terms this summer, while Ragnar Klavan hasn't been considered a starting XI regular with Matip and Dejan Lovren fit.

Van Dijk would be considered an upgrade on either of those players, and Bleacher Report's Jack Lusby recently tipped the Southampton star as a high-priority signing for Liverpool on his ideal transfer shortlist:

After a highlight-reel season in England's top flight, Van Dijk's term was interrupted by a foot ligament injury in January, a blow that looks likely to put an end to his 2016-17 campaign. However, Puel fully expects him to be fighting in the red and white of Southampton when he makes his return, hoping to fend off all interest coming from a watchful contingent of Premier League giants.