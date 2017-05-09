IPL Schedule 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Upcoming Fixtures and T20 Odds

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

Only a handful of fixtures are left to be played in the 2017 Indian Premier League Twenty20 season, and just four play-off slots can be awarded with five teams still in the hunt for post-season berths.

As things stand, the league-leading Mumbai Indians are the only outfit to have officially sealed their place in the play-offs, while Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiant look likely to follow suit in the coming days.

Sunrisers Hyderabad sit fourth at present and are also on the cusp of booking their spot in the top four, but Kings XI Punjab are hanging onto the slightest chance of a potential play-off berth, five points adrift in fifth place.

Read on as we look ahead to the upcoming IPL schedule, latest match odds and break down a selection of the imminent fixtures that promise to have major impact on the final regular-season table.

Upcoming IPL Schedule Date Time Fixture (Odds) TV Info Tuesday, May 9 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Kings XI Punjab (11-10) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (11-13) Sky Sports 2 (UK) Wednesday, May 10 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Gujarat Lions (1-1) vs. Delhi Daredevils (10-20) Sky Sports 3 (UK) Thursday, May 11 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians (3-4) vs. Kings XI Punjab (11-10) Sky Sports 3 (UK) Friday, May 12 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils (1-1) vs. Rising Pune Supergiant (5-6) Sky Sports 3 (UK) IPLT20.com

For the full schedule, visit the IPL's official website. The 2017 IPL can be live-streamed via Sky Go (U.K.) and Willow (U.S.).

All odds provided courtesy of Oddschecker.

Kings XI Punjab vs. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kings XI Punjab will head into Tuesday's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders knowing a seventh defeat of the campaign would strike a hammer blow to their campaign and end any chance of snagging a play-off berth.

As such, the team could hardly ask for more motivation to go out and bag two points and extend their hopes, although they'll need to provide top scorer Hashim Amla with the support he hasn't always received this term, per Cricbuzz:

Meanwhile, Kolkata will be looking to Sunil Narine as a source of inspiration after he brought up a stellar career accolade in the recent six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, per presenter Gaurav Kapur:

Tuesday's outing at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is the first of three must-win matchups for Kings XI, who are also aware their season will be over if Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Gujarat Lions on Saturday.

Nevertheless, a defiant end to the campaign will stir emotion with the team's supporters, and knowing the task ahead and what's required of them could be something of a blessing in charting a path to the play-offs.

Delhi Daredevils vs. Rising Pune Supergiant

Delhi Daredevils already know their season is finished after failing to clinch a play-off place, but Rising Pune Supergiant remain full of confidence as they approach their penultimate match of the regular season.

Coach Stephen Fleming has his side operating at their finest of late, and Pune bring an intimidating four-match win streak into Friday's meeting at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

That run of form would be enough to intimidate just about any side, although the Daredevils may be all the more daunted considering they have little to play for, while Pune's stars have been busy setting milestones:

That lack of competition could be a telling difference for Delhi, who already demonstrated a lack of fire when they were felled by Mumbai Indians on Saturday—they lost by an IPL record 146 runs.

If that's a sign of things to come for the Daredevils for the remainder of this season, Rising Pune Supergiant may be looking forward to a rather one-sided affair this weekend.