IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers, Top Batting Averages, Best Bowling Figures, More

NOAH SEELAM/Getty Images

Sunrisers Hyderabad strengthened their chances of snatching a priority place in the 2017 Indian Premier League play-offs after beating leaders Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Monday.

The Indians saw their three-win streak come to an end at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium after Shikhar Dhawan and Moises Henriques led the charge on their final score of 138 for seven.

Orange Cap leader David Warner was unable to reinforce his bid for the top run-scorer crown, however, after he was dismissed for six, although Bhuvneshwar Kumar was able to aid his Purple Cap pursuit with two more wickets.

Siddath Kaul also climbed the Purple Cap rankings to joint sixth after claiming three wickets against Mumbai—taking him to 15 for the season—although Andrew Tye of the Gujarat Lions retains the season's best average.

Here are the top run-scorers and averages in the IPL this year, per the official Indian Premier League Twenty20 website:

IPL Top Run-Scorers (Orange Cap) Position Player Team Runs Mat HS SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 David Warner SRH 535 12 126 146.57 1 3 52 24 2 Shikhar Dhawan SRH 450 12* 77 127.84 0 3 48 9 3 Suresh Raina GL 434 12 84 146.12 0 3 41 13 4 Gautam Gambhir KKR 425 12 76* 132.39 0 4 54 4 5 Hashim Amla KXIP 420 10 104* 145.83 2 2 40 17 IPLT20.com

Highest Batting Averages Position Player Mat Inns Runs HS Avg BF SR 1 Chris Lynn 3 3 175 93* 87.50 87 201.14 2 Hashim Amla 10 10 420 104* 60.00 288 145.83 3 Manish Pandev 12 11 345 81* 57.50 252 136.90 4 Moises Henriques 11 10 273 55* 54.60 201 135.82 5 David Warner 12 12 535 126 53.50 365 146.57 IPLT20.com

The Sunrisers have followed up last season's IPL title win with a furious attacking approach this term, and Dhawan climbed to within 85 runs of Warner in the Orange Cap table thanks to Monday's unbeaten 62.

New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan will have undoubtedly taken pleasure in ousting a rival Australian so early on in Hyderabad, and Cricbuzz illustrated the size of the Sunrisers' task after their chief scorer fell in shock fashion:

While Warner may retain his lead atop the run tally, however, it's Kolkata Knight Riders talisman Chris Lynn who continues to boast the best average of 87.50 per innings, which is 34 more than the Sunrisers spearhead.

Elsewhere, here are the best bowling figures and wicket-takers so far this season:

Most Wickets Taken (Purple Cap) Position Player Team Wickets Matches Ovrs Runs BBI Ave 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 23 12 48.0 333 5/19 14.47 2 Imran Tahir RPS 18 12 47.0 369 3/18 20.50 3 Jaydev Unadkat RPS 17 7 30.5 238 5/30 14.00 4 Mitchell McClenaghan MI 17 12 43.0 384 3/24 23.94 5 Sandeep Sharma KXIP 16 10 38.0 313 4/20 19.56 IPLT20.com

Best Bowling Figures Pos Player Overs Mdns BBI Econ SR 1 Andrew Tye 4.0 0 5/17 4.25 4.80 2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4.0 0 5/19 4.75 4.80 3 Jaydev Unadkat 4.0 1 5/30 7.50 4.80 4 Samuel Badree 4.0 1 4/9 2.25 6.00 5 Sandeep Sharma 4.0 0 4/20 5.00 6.00 IPLT20.com

Kumar's Purple Cap-leading total of 23 wickets is five more than any other player in the IPL this year, although he has two Rising Pune Supergiant stars—Imran Tahir and Jaydev Unadkat—chasing him down.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Warner made sure to thank his bowlers for making the chase possible after his innings was brought to an abrupt end, per ESPNcricinfo.com:

"Everything went to plan. Credit to the bowlers, they did the job and gave us a small total to chase. I asked one of top four to go through the end of the game and they did that. I just thought up front with their left handers and with the long boundary and breeze, I bowled Nabi. It was a bit of a hit-or-miss, but it paid off tonight. We just treat every game as a knockout game."

Warner will have definitely had Kaul in his thoughts when praising those bowlers, too, after the 26-year-old took out three of Mumbai's most threatening stars en route to another two-point haul.

Crictracker celebrated Kaul's accomplishment as Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana and captain Rohit Sharma, three of the Indians' four opening batsman, fell by his hand:

While Kaul's bowling average of 17.06 is enough to put him in the top 10 this season, it's unlikely he'll make up the ground needed to challenge Tye, who also leads in that regard with an average of just 11.75.

The reigning champions will now enjoy almost a week's rest before they travel to face Gujarat Lions on Saturday in what will be the last chance of the regular season for the Sunrisers stars to add to their tallies.