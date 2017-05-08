IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers, Top Batting Averages, Best Bowling Figures, More

IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers, Top Batting Averages, Best Bowling Figures, MoreMay 8, 2017
Sunrisers Hyderabad strengthened their chances of snatching a priority place in the 2017 Indian Premier League play-offs after beating leaders Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Monday.
The Indians saw their three-win streak come to an end at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium after Shikhar Dhawan and Moises Henriques led the charge on their final score of 138 for seven.
Orange Cap leader David Warner was unable to reinforce his bid for the top run-scorer crown, however, after he was dismissed for six, although Bhuvneshwar Kumar was able to aid his Purple Cap pursuit with two more wickets.
Siddath Kaul also climbed the Purple Cap rankings to joint sixth after claiming three wickets against Mumbai—taking him to 15 for the season—although Andrew Tye of the Gujarat Lions retains the season's best average.
Here are the top run-scorers and averages in the IPL this year, per the official Indian Premier League Twenty20 website:
|IPL Top Run-Scorers (Orange Cap)
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Mat
|HS
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|David Warner
|SRH
|535
|12
|126
|146.57
|1
|3
|52
|24
|2
|Shikhar Dhawan
|SRH
|450
|12*
|77
|127.84
|0
|3
|48
|9
|3
|Suresh Raina
|GL
|434
|12
|84
|146.12
|0
|3
|41
|13
|4
|Gautam Gambhir
|KKR
|425
|12
|76*
|132.39
|0
|4
|54
|4
|5
|Hashim Amla
|KXIP
|420
|10
|104*
|145.83
|2
|2
|40
|17
|Highest Batting Averages
|Position
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|1
|Chris Lynn
|3
|3
|175
|93*
|87.50
|87
|201.14
|2
|Hashim Amla
|10
|10
|420
|104*
|60.00
|288
|145.83
|3
|Manish Pandev
|12
|11
|345
|81*
|57.50
|252
|136.90
|4
|Moises Henriques
|11
|10
|273
|55*
|54.60
|201
|135.82
|5
|David Warner
|12
|12
|535
|126
|53.50
|365
|146.57
The Sunrisers have followed up last season's IPL title win with a furious attacking approach this term, and Dhawan climbed to within 85 runs of Warner in the Orange Cap table thanks to Monday's unbeaten 62.
New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan will have undoubtedly taken pleasure in ousting a rival Australian so early on in Hyderabad, and Cricbuzz illustrated the size of the Sunrisers' task after their chief scorer fell in shock fashion:
Cricbuzz @cricbuzz
Massive blow for #SRH. Mitch McClenaghan traps David Warner plumb in front. LBW for 6. It's 7/1 #IPL #SRHvMI5/8/2017, 4:27:40 PM
While Warner may retain his lead atop the run tally, however, it's Kolkata Knight Riders talisman Chris Lynn who continues to boast the best average of 87.50 per innings, which is 34 more than the Sunrisers spearhead.
Elsewhere, here are the best bowling figures and wicket-takers so far this season:
|Most Wickets Taken (Purple Cap)
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Wickets
|Matches
|Ovrs
|Runs
|BBI
|Ave
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|23
|12
|48.0
|333
|5/19
|14.47
|2
|Imran Tahir
|RPS
|18
|12
|47.0
|369
|3/18
|20.50
|3
|Jaydev Unadkat
|RPS
|17
|7
|30.5
|238
|5/30
|14.00
|4
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|MI
|17
|12
|43.0
|384
|3/24
|23.94
|5
|Sandeep Sharma
|KXIP
|16
|10
|38.0
|313
|4/20
|19.56
|Best Bowling Figures
|Pos
|Player
|Overs
|Mdns
|BBI
|Econ
|SR
|1
|Andrew Tye
|4.0
|0
|5/17
|4.25
|4.80
|2
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|4.0
|0
|5/19
|4.75
|4.80
|3
|Jaydev Unadkat
|4.0
|1
|5/30
|7.50
|4.80
|4
|Samuel Badree
|4.0
|1
|4/9
|2.25
|6.00
|5
|Sandeep Sharma
|4.0
|0
|4/20
|5.00
|6.00
Kumar's Purple Cap-leading total of 23 wickets is five more than any other player in the IPL this year, although he has two Rising Pune Supergiant stars—Imran Tahir and Jaydev Unadkat—chasing him down.
Speaking in his post-match interview, Warner made sure to thank his bowlers for making the chase possible after his innings was brought to an abrupt end, per ESPNcricinfo.com:
"Everything went to plan. Credit to the bowlers, they did the job and gave us a small total to chase. I asked one of top four to go through the end of the game and they did that. I just thought up front with their left handers and with the long boundary and breeze, I bowled Nabi. It was a bit of a hit-or-miss, but it paid off tonight. We just treat every game as a knockout game."
Warner will have definitely had Kaul in his thoughts when praising those bowlers, too, after the 26-year-old took out three of Mumbai's most threatening stars en route to another two-point haul.
Crictracker celebrated Kaul's accomplishment as Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana and captain Rohit Sharma, three of the Indians' four opening batsman, fell by his hand:
CricTracker @Cricketracker
Siddarth Kaul has bowled an impressive spell of 3/24. #SRHvsMI #SRH #IPL #T20 #cricket #IND https://t.co/CSOJdBmDMX5/8/2017, 4:15:14 PM
While Kaul's bowling average of 17.06 is enough to put him in the top 10 this season, it's unlikely he'll make up the ground needed to challenge Tye, who also leads in that regard with an average of just 11.75.
The reigning champions will now enjoy almost a week's rest before they travel to face Gujarat Lions on Saturday in what will be the last chance of the regular season for the Sunrisers stars to add to their tallies.