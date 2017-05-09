Atletico vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Semi-Final Tie

TF-Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid will have to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in their history on Wednesday if they're to beat fierce rivals Real Madrid to a place in this season's UEFA Champions League final.

Los Blancos ran out 3-0 victors in the first leg of their semi-final against their neighbours last week, but the Vicente Calderon Stadium crowd will be raring to fire its stars to glory in the reverse fixture.

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick sunk manager Diego Simeone's side in sensational style at the Santiago Bernabeu, leaving Atletico with a mountainous challenge if they're to make the Cardiff finale on June 3.

Read on for all you need to know about the second-leg meeting prior to kick-off, including live-stream and television information, team news and a match preview.

Date: Wednesday, May 10

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Vicente Calderon Stadium, Madrid

Live Stream: BT Sport (UK), fuboTV (U.S.), Fox Soccer 2 Go (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Form Guide Atletico Madrid Real Madrid Atletico Madrid 1-0 Eibar Granada 0-4 Real Madrid Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid Las Palmas 0-5 Atletico Madrid Real Madrid 2-1 Valencia Atletico Madrid 0-1 Villarreal Deportivo La Coruna 2-6 Real Madrid Espanyol 0-1 Atletico Madrid Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona Soccerway

Team News

Gareth Bale's calf injury appears set to keep the Real winger sidelined for Wednesday's short trip to the Vicente Calderon, while centre-back Pepe is in a race against the clock to be fit for the second leg.

There might have been hope Bale would pull off a hasty recovery to come back for the reverse fixture with Atleti, but the injured Welshman could only congratulate his side from the sidelines after Saturday's 4-0 win at Granada:

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane provided an update on Pepe's health prior to that victory. Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, he said: "Pepe is doing well and next week will be with us, back totally, but not tomorrow [Saturday]."

The other defensive concern for Zidane is right-back Dani Carvajal, who suffered a hamstring injury during the first leg, although Corrigan was uncertain as to who would replace him after his encouraging display against Atleti:

Meanwhile, Isaac Suarez of Spanish newspaper Marca reported Simeone has drafted Atletico B captain Rafa Munoz into the first-team ranks as cover for right-back Juanfran, who looks likely to miss Wednesday's clash.

Per Suarez's report, defender Jose Gimenez was also absent from Los Rojiblancos' most recent training session, having recently suffered a tear in his abductor, per Transfermarkt.

Preview

For all Atletico's endeavours, it's difficult to see beyond Real reinforcing their grip on the tie on Wednesday, with Los Rojiblancos requiring a comeback of titanic proportions in order to clinch their place in the final.

The hosts will need three goals just to force extra time, and that's without taking into account any goals Real score. Ronaldo added three to his European tally last week, and the history books show the Portugal captain to be an even greater threat at the business end of the Champions League:

Owing to the team's counter-attacking style, chasing a scoreline of this size is not a dynamic that suits Atletico, and they'll need star man Antoine Griezmann at his best if they're to live on in this competition beyond the semis.

It doesn't help the home side's case that Real were able to rest stars at Granada on Saturday, and Zidane told broadcaster Movistar+ (h/t Sport) he expects a greater test at the Vicente Calderon:

"An easy game? As always, you have to prove it. We started well, scoring quickly, and that made things easier. We had a phenomenal first half, we took the chances we had. We picked up another three points, and that was important. Now we have three finals left and another in the Champions League on Wednesday."

Another Spanish giant, Barcelona, have already recorded one of the greatest Champions League comebacks when they beat Paris Saint-Germain to a quarter-final place in this season's tournament.

That being said, Atletico would be adding a historic effort of their own to the European annals if they advance past Real, although that task seems all but impossible given the strength of Zidane's men in their current vein of form.