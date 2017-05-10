Europa League 2017: Semi-Final Leg 2 Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Manchester United have their work cut out for them as they host Celta Vigo in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final on Thursday, while Lyon go in search of a mighty comeback at home to Ajax.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho rested some of his star names in Sunday's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, knowing he would need his squad at its best in order to make the most of their 1-0 aggregate lead against Celta.

Meanwhile, Ajax take a confident 4-1 scoreline to France on Thursday and will hope they can snatch an away goal and see out a semi-final that already looks to be tipped in their favour when they face Lyon.

Both United and Ajax already have one foot in the final at the Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden, on May 24.

Read on for previews and predictions of the two semi-final second-leg encounters, complete with all the essential viewing information leading up to kick-off.

2016-17 Europa League Semi-Finals: Second-Leg Schedule Date Time Match TV Info Live Stream Prediction (Aggregate) Thursday, May 11 8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo BT Sport 2 (UK)/beIN Sports 17 (U.S.) BT Sport app/beIN Sports Connect 1-0 (2-0) Thursday, May 11 8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET Lyon vs. Ajax BT Sport 3 (UK)/beIN Sports 3 (U.S.) BT Sport app/beIN Sports Connect 3-1 (4-5) UEFA.com

To access the BT Sport app, click here. For beIN Sports Connect, click here. For fuboTV, click here.

United Edge Celta by Small Margins

Although a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal's hands on Sunday might have left Mourinho's men somewhat bruised, United can rest safe in the knowledge a loss to the Gunners was always likely given the manager's priorities.

Mourinho has made it clear with his selection that the Europa League—not top four in the Premier League—is the club's best route into next season's UEFA Champions League, and that plan is working to good effect thus far.

While the Red Devils were unbeaten in 12 before Sunday's loss at the Emirates Stadium, Celta have struggled to find their rhythm of late, as the Europa League illustrated the Spanish side's recent form woes:

Frustrations clearly boiled over when Eduardo Berizzo's side lost 3-0 at Malaga on Sunday, where he was sent to the stands for showing dissent to the official, perhaps an indicator of the pressure that's weighing on the coach in Vigo.

United have become specialists in tight, low-scoring affairs under Mourinho this season, an away goal from the first leg plays perfectly into his plans, knowing a clean sheet is all that stands between his men and a European final.

As such, we're likely to see Thursday's hosts attempt to shut up shop after snagging a goal of their own, with much of the onus falling on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's heir, Marcus Rashford, to get that key strike.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 Celta Vigo (2-0 on aggregate)

Lyon Fall to Ajax in Comeback Crusade

VI-Images/Getty Images

After suffering back-to-back defeats at the end of April, Ajax have exploded back into form and boast a record of eight goals scored in their last two outings, one of which was the first leg against Lyon.

Mathieu Valbuena scored the French team's only goal last week to provide a slender lifeline, but WhoScored.com's Team of the Week painted a picture as to who the most impressive team of the round was:

Bertrand Traore scored twice to complement goals from team-mates Kasper Dolberg and Amin Younes in Amsterdam, where it was the youngsters who looked the far more mature compared to their more experienced foes.

While United may be seen as favourites for the Europa League title, this Ajax side is developing a momentum of its own, and blogger Liam Canning hailed their attack in particular following a masterclass performance:

Lyon responded well to last week's defeat by beating Nantes 3-2 in their return to Ligue 1 action on Sunday, but Ajax demonstrated their class with a 4-0 hammering of Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie.

A passionate crop of youth stars are enjoying themselves under manager Peter Bosz, and while Ajax may lose the away leg—as they did against FC Schalke 04 in the last eight—their first-leg result should be enough to see them through.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Ajax (4-5 on aggregate)