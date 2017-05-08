    Madrid Open 2017: Monday Tennis Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2017

    MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 07: David Goffin of Belgium in action against Karen Khachanov of Russia during day two of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis at La Caja Magica on May 7, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    David Goffin found safe passage into the next round of the 2017 Mutua Madrid Open as he defeated Karen Khachanov in straight sets on Monday.

    The Belgian prevailed 6-2, 7-6 as he skipped past the Russian to progress with ease. 

    Tomas Berdych also had an easy day at the office in the Spanish capital, defeating Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-4.

    No. 12 seed Grigor Dimitrov will also feature in the second round after beating Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6, 6-4.

    Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will all join the competition in the next round after each receiving a bye.

    Here are Monday's results:

    Madrid Open 2017: Monday's Round of 64 Results
    PlayerScorePlayer
    Tomas Berdych (11)6-4 6-4Denis Istomin (Q)
    Grigor Dimitrov (12)7-6(7) 6-4Philipp Kohlschreiber
    Nicolas Mahut6-4 0-6 7-6(4)Jack Sock (14)
    Gilles Simon0-6 6-0 7-6(0)Gael Monfils (15)
    Marius Copil7-6(6) 4-6 7-6(9)Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
    Robin Haase7-5 6-2Daniel Evans
    Florian Mayer7-5 7-5Marcel Granollers
    Pablo Cuevas7-6(2) 4-6 7-6(6)Thomaz Bellucci (Q)
    David Ferrer2-6 7-6(1) 6-4Mikhail Kukushkin (Q)
    Fabio Fognini6-4 6-4Joao Sousa
    David Goffin (9)6-2 7-6(8)Karen Khachanov
    ATP WorldTour

    To view the full updated schedule, visit ATP World Tour.

    Monday Recap

    It was a relaxed affair at the Caja Magica as No. 9 seed Goffin was in cruise control against Khachanov.

    The Belgian defeated his Russian opponent after losing to him in Barcelona just two weeks ago.

    Khachanov was forced to survive two match points late in the second, but he finally was beaten in a tie-breaker in his debut at the tournament.

    Goffin has been in splendid form in recent months and he will be hoping to travel deep into the competition on Spanish soil.

    MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 07: David Goffin of Belgium in action against Karen Khachanov of Russia during day two of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis at La Caja Magica on May 7, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Seeded players Jack Sock and Gael Monfils crashed out at the first hurdle, defeated by Nicolas Mahut and Gilles Simon, respectively.

    After losing the first, Sock won the second 6-0, but he couldn't complete a comeback and lost the final set on a tie-breaker.

    Sock won 75 per cent of his first serves including eight aces, but his failure to convert break points cost him dearly.

    Dimitrov and Berdych gave impressive performances as they comfortably progressed in Spain.

    Berdych served 10 aces as he aggressively advanced, disposing of Istomin in a ruthless manner.

    The big stars of the competition are in action in the coming days, with Murray, Nadal and Djokovic all in action after receiving first-round byes.

    All statistics via ATP World Tour