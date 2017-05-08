Madrid Open 2017: Monday Tennis Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Julian Finney/Getty Images

David Goffin found safe passage into the next round of the 2017 Mutua Madrid Open as he defeated Karen Khachanov in straight sets on Monday.

The Belgian prevailed 6-2, 7-6 as he skipped past the Russian to progress with ease.

Tomas Berdych also had an easy day at the office in the Spanish capital, defeating Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-4.

No. 12 seed Grigor Dimitrov will also feature in the second round after beating Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6, 6-4.

Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will all join the competition in the next round after each receiving a bye.

Here are Monday's results:

Madrid Open 2017: Monday's Round of 64 Results Player Score Player Tomas Berdych (11) 6-4 6-4 Denis Istomin (Q) Grigor Dimitrov (12) 7-6(7) 6-4 Philipp Kohlschreiber Nicolas Mahut 6-4 0-6 7-6(4) Jack Sock (14) Gilles Simon 0-6 6-0 7-6(0) Gael Monfils (15) Marius Copil 7-6(6) 4-6 7-6(9) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez Robin Haase 7-5 6-2 Daniel Evans Florian Mayer 7-5 7-5 Marcel Granollers Pablo Cuevas 7-6(2) 4-6 7-6(6) Thomaz Bellucci (Q) David Ferrer 2-6 7-6(1) 6-4 Mikhail Kukushkin (Q) Fabio Fognini 6-4 6-4 Joao Sousa David Goffin (9) 6-2 7-6(8) Karen Khachanov ATP WorldTour

Monday Recap

It was a relaxed affair at the Caja Magica as No. 9 seed Goffin was in cruise control against Khachanov.

The Belgian defeated his Russian opponent after losing to him in Barcelona just two weeks ago.

Khachanov was forced to survive two match points late in the second, but he finally was beaten in a tie-breaker in his debut at the tournament.

Goffin has been in splendid form in recent months and he will be hoping to travel deep into the competition on Spanish soil.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Seeded players Jack Sock and Gael Monfils crashed out at the first hurdle, defeated by Nicolas Mahut and Gilles Simon, respectively.

After losing the first, Sock won the second 6-0, but he couldn't complete a comeback and lost the final set on a tie-breaker.

Sock won 75 per cent of his first serves including eight aces, but his failure to convert break points cost him dearly.

Dimitrov and Berdych gave impressive performances as they comfortably progressed in Spain.

Berdych served 10 aces as he aggressively advanced, disposing of Istomin in a ruthless manner.

The big stars of the competition are in action in the coming days, with Murray, Nadal and Djokovic all in action after receiving first-round byes.

All statistics via ATP World Tour.