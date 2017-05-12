Ranking the Best Sidekicks to College Football Superstars in 2017

0 of 17

Harry How/Getty Images

College football is a team game, but superstars still attract the most attention. That time in the spotlight is deserved, but it sometimes keeps high-quality teammates from being recognized.

Let's try to change that in 2017.

For a quarterback, his premier sidekick may be a running back, wide receiver or lineman. Otherwise, the Robin to someone's Batman is typically a fellow player in the positional unit, whether it's a defensive tackle to an end, cornerback to a safety and so on—with one exception at Boston College.

Superstars are both established and projected, though not every one is a household name—which may seem counterintuitive, but standout players on winning teams get the most press.

That shouldn't stop the college football world from thinking of players like Cody O'Connell, Bradley Chubb and Quenton Nelson as superstars. And they all have sidekicks, too.