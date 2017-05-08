Bills to Interview Packers' Brian Gutekunst for GM Job

David Goldman/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to interview Green Bay Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst for their general manager vacancy Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, saying Gutekunst is "highly regarded."

Gutekunst was promoted to his current position in 2016. He has spent the last 18 seasons with the Packers organization, working his way up as a college scout.

