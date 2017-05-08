    Cavaliers Become 1st NBA Team to Start 8-0 in Consecutive Postseasons

    TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 7: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball during the game against the Toronto Raptors in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 7, 2017 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    Fact: With their 109-102 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers became the first team in NBA history to start 8-0 in the postseason in two consecutive years. A LeBron James-led team has made the Eastern Conference Finals in each of the past seven seasons.

