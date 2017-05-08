Cavaliers Become 1st NBA Team to Start 8-0 in Consecutive Postseasons

Cavaliers Become 1st NBA Team to Start 8-0 in Consecutive PostseasonsMay 8, 2017
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images
Fact: With their 109-102 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers became the first team in NBA history to start 8-0 in the postseason in two consecutive years. A LeBron James-led team has made the Eastern Conference Finals in each of the past seven seasons.
Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.
Source: B/R Insights