Mario Balotelli, Las Palmas Rumoured to Be in Talks over Summer Transfer

BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

Nice striker Mario Balotelli is reportedly in talks with Las Palmas about a possible transfer this summer.

The Italy international agreed to join the Ligue 1 side on a one-year deal ahead of the current campaign, meaning he can leave for free in the summer.

According to Cope Canarias journalist Juan Francisco Cruz (h/t Sport), Las Palmas are ready to offer Balotelli a contract.

It’s suggested Las Palmas are willing to sign up Balotelli for a season and give him the option for a second too.

The controversial striker has rediscovered some form since his move to France, helping Nice push for the Ligue 1 title and secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League. Here’s a look at some of his best moments of the campaign:

However, there have been occasions when his emotions have got the better of him in 2016-17. The striker has been sent off three times in his debut term with Nice.

But manager Lucien Favre has drawn the best out of the former Liverpool and Manchester City man at times. Balotelli has led the line with aggression and purpose and has helped himself to 15 league goals in the process.

As OptaJean noted, the 26-year-old has never enjoyed a better season in front of goal than the current one:

A move to Las Palmas would be intriguing. As noted in the report, current forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is a close friend of Balotelli’s, with the pair formerly spending time together at AC Milan.

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The Canary Island side are among the most entertaining to watch in Spain’s top flight. Manager Quique Setien sets his team up to play attacking, enterprising football and while that can occasionally see them on the end of heavy defeats, they’re involved in some wonderful matches too.

In Roque Mesa, Jonathan Viera and Boateng, they have some excellent individuals to call upon. Potentially, Balotelli would thrive operating ahead of these creative stars and in a team that is always seeking to get on the front foot.