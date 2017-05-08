Louis Murphy's Charges from Bringing Loaded Gun into Airport Dropped

Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Louis Murphy will not face criminal charges after accidentally bringing a loaded handgun to Tampa International Airport last month.

According to records obtained by Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, prosecutors decided to not move forward with the felony case after agreeing the situation was inadvertent. Attorney Darryl Rouson, who was representing Murphy, said the wideout was "extremely regretful" and expressed gratitude toward prosecutors.

"It was an inadvertant mistake, and the state attorney's office thankfully saw fit to file a nolle prosse," Rouson said.

Murphy was arrested for felony possession of a concealed firearm April 12 after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at the Tampa airport. He did not have a weapons permit. An apology released by Murphy said he had forgotten he placed the gun in his backpack to hide it from his daughter.

Rouson said Murphy is in the process of obtaining a weapons permit. He has also undergone gun safety training.

The 29-year-old missed the entire 2016 season due to injury. He last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, his fourth team in an eight-year NFL career.