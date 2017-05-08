Nate Diaz Says He's Not Interested in Fighting for UFC's 'Fake' Interim Titles

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC star Nate Diaz said he is not interested in fighting for interim titles after being offered a bout against Tony Ferguson.

According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Diaz was invited to compete for the interim lightweight title but instead chose a non-title 165-pound catchweight.

"If you're trying to pull me out of a normal life right now, I'm not doing it for a fake title at 155 pounds," Diaz told ESPN.com. "I told them I'd take the fight at 165 pounds, no belt. I'm not interested in losing a bunch of weight for no reason."

Diaz explained the UFC has not responded to his thoughts on the matter, and he has no upcoming match booked for the Octagon.

"We never talked after that," Diaz said. "It's really not a problem for me, though. You're trying to call me out of my life. I didn't call you begging for a fight. I'm fine with taking a fight, but I'm telling you what it's going to take."

UFC President Dana White recently addressed the Californian's standing in the organisation, per Okamoto.

"The kid isn't in a position for pay-per-view or any of that type of [stuff]," White said. "But this [Ferguson fight] could put him in a position. If he fought Tony Ferguson, it would be for the interim title.

"Obviously, if you held the interim title, you would get a piece of the pay-per-view. Diaz has to put himself in a position to make the pay-per-view money."

Diaz's biggest win of his career came against Conor McGregor at welterweight in March 2016, and he is a former winner of The Ultimate Fighter 5.