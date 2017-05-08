Kelvin Gastelum Responds After UFC Suspension, Vitor Belfort Win Overturned

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC star Kelvin Gastelum has vowed never to fight in Brazil again in response to a 90-day ban handed out by the Brazilian MMA Sports Court after a positive drugs test for marijuana.

Gastelum did accept the suspension, however:

Per MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi and Guilherme Cruz, the 25-year-old's UFC Fight Night 106 victory over Vitor Belfort has also been overturned as a no contest as part of the sanctions, and he has also been fined 20 per cent of his purse.

The ban retroactively began on March 11 when the test was taken on the day of the fight, which Gastelum won via knockout in the first round, meaning he will be free to fight again from June 9.

Gastelum has returned to middleweight once again after twice failing to make weight at welterweight, beating Tim Kennedy in November before his showdown with Belfort.

The fighter has only lost two fights in his career, but he will need to string together a run of big-name wins if he's to fulfil his potential.