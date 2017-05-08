Ranking Brock Lesnar's Greatest WWE Matches Since 2012 Return

0 of 8

Don Feria/Associated Press

Blood dripped from Brock Lesnar's brow during many of his best WWE in-ring efforts since storming back to the squared circle in 2012.

Brutality has been The Beast Incarnate's specialty as seen in bouts against John Cena, Undertaker and CM Punk. Whether inside the Hell in a Cell or in the chaos of a Triple Threat match, Lesnar has often made the most of his sporadic appearances, smashing, suplexing and sneering his way to WWE drama.



But what has been Paul Heyman's fearsome predator's opus thus far?

Lesnar's best matches following his return to WWE in 2012 are ranked here. The excitement of the in-ring action, the story told between the ropes, and the spectacle and moments of each bout determined what landed where.