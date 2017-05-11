Garett Bolles, Broncos Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $11M Rookie Contract

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos and first-round draft pick Garett Bolles reportedly agreed to a rookie-scale contract Thursday, which will pay him $11 million over four years.

Mike Klis of 9NEWS reported the deal will carry a $6 million signing bonus. The Broncos will hold a fifth-year option under the terms of the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

Bolles, 24, was the No. 20 overall pick in April's NFL draft. He was the first offensive tackle off the board after earning All-Pac-12 honors at Utah in 2016.

A longtime physical talent, Bolles had a troubled past that nearly derailed his path to the NFL. He was kicked out of his family home due to drug use and other issues, telling SB Nation's Thomas George he was a "lost kid."

A religious awakening helped Bolles turn his life around, taking him on a two-year mission before he attended Snow College in Utah for two years. After emerging as a young talent worthy of a scholarship, Bolles joined Utah before the 2016 season and was an instant success. He skyrocketed up draft boards despite having only one year of major college experience, with teams raving about his potential.

“I’m beyond grateful,” Bolles told reporters on a conference call after being drafted. “Mr. Elway is such a great man and I’m so honored that I get to represent this team and this community.”

“I love Colorado and I love Denver. It’s very near to my heart because that’s where I served my mission and I’m just excited to get to work with such a great organization.”

Bolles spent his mission in Colorado Springs, making this a bit of a homecoming. He's expected to compete for the left tackle spot with Menelik Watson, Donald Stephenson and Ty Sambrailo in 2017. Broncos president John Elway told reporters there is no guarantee that any rookies would have a leg up in competition coming into camp.