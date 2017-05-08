Theo Hernandez Reportedly Signs Real Madrid Contract amid Barcelona Interest

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Theo Hernandez has reportedly finalised a move from Atletico Madrid to Real Madrid after completing a medical.

According to Sergio Santos and Juan Jimenez of AS, the 19-year-old, who is on loan at Alaves this season, has opted to join the European champions, with Los Blancos set to part with €24 million for his signature. It’s suggested in the report Hernandez has already passed a medical "with flying colours."

Sky Sports' Guillem Balague is a fan of the youngster:

The player's agent, Manuel Garcia Quilon, confirmed to Foot Mercato (h/t AS) that Real Madrid and Barcelona were interested in signing the 19-year-old, but a decision had not been made as to where he would be playing his football next season.

However, Hernandez looks set to make the switch from Atletico to their City rivals having shone during his time on loan.

Here's a look at what he will bring to the Santiago Bernabeu:

In the AS piece from Santos and Jimenez, it's noted the transfer breaks a "pact" between the two Madrid clubs not to target each other's players.

Alaves have enjoyed a prosperous return to the top flight, playing a cohesive and aggressive brand of football. The youngster has often been the team's key attacking threat in this robust setup.

Although he's been used in an advanced position on the left flank at times, Hernandez is primarily a left-back in the modern mould. The Atletico starlet has an insatiable appetite for getting forward, bursting down the flank with incredible speed; his long stride and rangy frame make him hard to halt at full flight.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Hernandez has shown lots of composure when he does venture forward, too. The youngster's left foot is delightful, as he's able to fizz dangerous crosses into the penalty area and get involved in intricate approach play.

Here's a look at how he compares to Real Madrid's current left-back Marcelo, as well as Atletico's Filipe Luis and Barcelona man Jordi Alba in league matches this season:

Left-Back Comparison: Hernandez, Marcelo, Luis, Alba Hernandez Marcelo Luis Alba Apps (Sub) 29 (2) 24 (4) 33 19 (5) Goals 1 2 3 1 Assists 3 9 6 5 Key passes per game 0.7 1.5 1 0.8 Dribbles per game 2 1.4 2.2 0.3 Tackles per game 2.1 1.5 3.5 1.3 Interceptions per game 1.3 1.4 1.9 1.2 WhoScored.com

Hernandez will not be a regular starter for Los Blancos, as Marcelo is currently among the finest left-backs in the world. But he'll provide excellent cover and competition, with the current second choice in the role, Fabio Coentrao, well out of favour under manager Zinedine Zidane.

Real will be involved in a lot of matches next season, meaning Hernandez will get plenty of opportunities to feature. The prospect of him tearing down the left flank next season will be an exciting one for Madridistas, with another dynamic attacking option added to an already remarkable squad.