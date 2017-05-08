PSG Transfer News: Edinson Cavani Says He 'Might' Return to Napoli, Top Rumours

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has opened the door to a return to former club Napoli when his time in the French capital comes to an end.

Per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia), he said: "I don't know what'll happen after PSG. I don't know what'll happen, but if I decide to change team, I might choose to return to Napoli and then go back home. I lived very special moments in their blue jersey."

Cavani played in Naples for three years before joining the Ligue 1 side in 2013 for a reported fee of €63 million.

The 30-year-old scored 104 goals in 138 games for the Partenopei and has racked up 128 in 195 appearances for PSG, including a staggering 47 goals this season alone.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson believed the striker has defied his critics this year after he scored in PSG's 5-0 win over Monaco in the Coupe de France semi-final in April:

PSG blogger Andreas Karlsson remains unconvinced, however, citing the forward's tendency to miss as many clear-cut opportunities as he takes:

Indeed, the Uruguayan demonstrated his best and worst qualities during PSG's UEFA Champions League round-of-16 match with Barcelona, scoring in each leg but also wasting several chances that would have put the tie to bed.

Nevertheless, he has still been an excellent player overall for PSG as he was for Napoli.

Despite Gonzalo Higuain's departure last summer, the Partenopei have not struggled for goals with Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Jose Callejon and Marek Hamsik stepping up in his absence.

Cavani is a proven, prolific scorer who clearly still holds the club in high regard, though, so the club would likely welcome him back with open arms.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Meanwhile, according to French outlet L'Equipe (h/t Metro), Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing PSG's Lucas Moura.



The winger has contributed 17 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season and could make for a fine addition to the Reds' side.

Indeed, if manager Jurgen Klopp could find a way to fit him in the team without having to sacrifice one of Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino—perhaps by fielding Coutinho in a No. 10 role with Lucas and Moura either side and Firmino ahead of him—he'd make them an even greater force going forward.

The 24-year-old doesn't quite enjoy star status at the Parc des Princes and could be an excellent and attainable capture.