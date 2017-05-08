Chris Bosh Reportedly Sued by Porn Moguls for Mansion Filled with Mold, Rat Poop

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The owners of the website X-Art, an online pornographic video company, have filed a lawsuit against Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh and his wife over a 2016 rental deal gone awry.

TMZ Sports reported Colette and Brigham Field found rat feces, mold and plumbing issues at a California home they rented from the Boshes, beginning in December 2016. The lawsuit says the Fields "had to seek medical assistance for sickness and rashes that they suffered from the time when the mold could be seen and smelled."

They are seeking $92,000 (the cost of their security deposit) and unspecified damages.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.