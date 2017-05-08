Saints C Max Unger Reportedly to Miss Start of 2017 Season After Foot Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints center Max Unger will likely begin the 2017 season on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a foot injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, which is yet to receive confirmation from the team. Starting the season on the PUP list would mean Unger will miss at least the first six games of the season.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Unger is heading into his third season in New Orleans. He has played 31 of a possible 32 games since coming to the Saints as part of the trade that sent Jimmy Graham to the Seattle Seahawks.

While not as effective as his peak in Seattle, Unger remains a vital part of the New Orleans line and an above-average center. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 11th-best player at his position in 2016, and he was the NFL's sixth-best pass-blocking center. Given the Saints' heavy reliance on the pass, Unger's presence is going to be missed.

Jack Allen, a 2016 undrafted free agent who spent most of last season on the practice squad, may get the first look at being Unger's replacement. Allen was promoted to the team's active roster in December.

The Saints may also look to bring a veteran in, but there isn't much available. Nick Mangold, a seven-time Pro Bowler with the New York Jets, is the only player available with a remotely comparable resume. Mangold, 33, is also coming off a season where he missed eight games due to injury.