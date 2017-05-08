Real Madrid Transfer News: Alvaro Morata Not Wanted by AC Milan, Latest Rumours

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

AC Milan's director of sport, Massimiliano Mirabelli, has dismissed speculation linking the Serie A side with a move for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata.

Mirabelli said he was in Madrid recently to take in a match, although he denied he was at the Santiago Bernabeu to scout the Spain international, who has been linked with a summer exit from Los Blancos.

"I went to Madrid to watch a game and not for Morata," he told Mediaset Premium (h/t AS) "He is of no interest to Milan. Our strategy will be independent of the final placement."

Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

It had previously been reported by Sky (h/t Manolete of AS) that Mirabelli had been in touch with Morata about potentially making the switch to the San Siro at the end of the season.

As noted in the initial publication, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the Real Madrid striker.

For the vast majority of teams in European football, Morata would be a key cog in attack. But since his return to Real Madrid from Juventus, he's found starts difficult to come by, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale all ahead of him in the pecking order.

As we can see here, the forward has been something of a lucky charm when he has managed to get on the scoresheet:

Overall, when he has featured this term, he's been fantastic for Zinedine Zidane's side. While he may not have physicality of the three aforementioned, Morata is a pest to play against for opposition defenders.

There have been clear improvements in the striker's game this campaign, too, most notably in terms of his work in the penalty area. Prior to this season, his best goal return in a league season was eight; he's already netted 15 times in La Liga.

What's made that haul even more impressive is the reduced amount of time he's actually spent on the field, per Squawka Football:

The man himself said he wants to be on the pitch more often after another brace against Granada on Saturday, per Sport: "I always want to go out and score, but there are times when you can't. So sure [I'm playing less than I hoped], but I'm always ready when the coach needs me, and that's the important thing."

VI-Images/Getty Images

As noted in the initial report, Milan are set for a big summer in the transfer market, as the club seeks to work its way back to the top of Serie A. A player like Morata would represent a marquee acquisition for the Rossoneri.

Madrid would surely be keen to keep hold of the forward, as he has proved to be an exceptional deputy to Benzema this season and a brilliant option off the bench. The chance to lead the line at Milan or one of the Premier League giants aforementioned are tempting prospects for a player on the fringes of the Los Blancos first team, though.