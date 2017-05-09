B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions, May 9-11

B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions, May 9-11May 9, 2017
The second legs of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League semi-finals take place this week and they dominate the headlines.
There is also a Premier League clash between Southampton and Arsenal to capture the attention, and our experts will take your through the games.
Italian authority Adam Digby will cast his eye over Juventus' clash with Monaco, Spanish expert Karl Matchett the Madrid derby and B/R's own Dean Jones the Europa League and Premier League action.
Juventus vs. Monaco
Having established a two-goal lead from the first leg, a confident Juventus will welcome Monaco to Turin knowing that a sixth consecutive Champions League clean sheet is all that stands between them and a place in the final.
The Bianconeri have made no secret of their ambition of lifting the trophy, and have conceded just twice in UEFA's elite competition this term, making the Ligue 1 side's task a difficult one.
Juventus have shut out Monaco in their last three meetings, and they will hope to do so again. They have no injuries or suspensions to deal with, while the visitors will again be without the injured Boschilia and Guido Carrillo.
Prediction: 1-0
First goalscorer: Paulo Dybala
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Arsene Wenger has ended his Jose Mourinho hoodoo and cannot let that good work go to waste by losing at Southampton.
It really would sum up their season if the Gunners fall apart on the south coast, but there have been definite signs of more fight and resilience within the side recently, and those traits will need to shine through again.
Danny Welbeck and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain combined brilliantly to see off Manchester United on Sunday, and Wenger should resist the urge to make too many changes as his side make one final push for the top four.
Chelsea and Man City have both had recent success against Saints by combining patient build-up play with ruthless finishing. Arsenal have the capability of playing the same way.
Southampton have failed to score in three of their last four home games, and they also did not find the net at Liverpool on Sunday. This is a huge game for Arsenal, and they could yet end the campaign with a flourish.
Prediction: 0-2
First goalscorer: Alexis Sanchez
Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid
As brutal as it seemed, the first leg between these sides only served to highlight the gap that has existed in the 2016/17 season, and there's very little chance of Atletico Madrid turning things around.
In La Liga, Cristiano Ronaldo battered Atleti with a hat-trick, just as he did in the first leg here; in the reverse league fixture only a late Antoine Griezmann strike salvaged a point for Atleti, who were second-best throughout that encounter too.
The slight gap between Madrid's two big sides over the past few years has, this year, become a chasm, and it's testament to the job Zinedine Zidane has done that what should be a tight tie is all but over and done with inside 90 minutes.
Atleti will fight to restore some pride, but overall the semi-final has been exceedingly disappointing from their point of view, on performance as well as result.
Prediction: 1-2
First goalscorer: Cristiano Ronaldo
Lyon vs. Ajax
Ajax put on a masterclass last week to take a giant step towards the Europa League final in Stockholm.
They stuck four past Lyon, with Hakim Ziyech particularly impressive for the Dutch outfit. Now they just need to see the job through.
Lyon have never featured in a major European final, and even with that away goal, it's going to take a huge effort to turn around a three-goal deficit.
Ajax are in a strange predicament, though, as there is little need to show attacking intent. If Lyon are invited to get at the Dutch side early and score a goal, it will completely open up the contest.
It was surprising to see the first leg played in the style it was, with both sides firing in shots from all angles—37 in total.
Lyon have won all three knockout home games this season, scoring 13 along the way, so they probably will win the game. Can Ajax stay resilient enough to make the final?
Prediction: 2-0
First goalscorer: Alexandre Lacazette
Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo
He used to make fun of the Europa League, but this game means everything to Mourinho.
United's season would not look too bad if they end it with the EFL Cup and Europa League trophy sat alongside the Community Shield.
They lead 1-0 from the first leg, but the truth is it should have been a bigger margin. If Celta Vigo take the lead this is going to be a nervy night.
The Spanish side have lost their last five matches, but this game is one of the biggest in their history. Fans want to see them have a go at United, and they have little to lose after failing to ignite first time around.
The Reds fielded a much-changed side as they lost to Arsenal at the weekend, which indicates Mourinho is likely to use the same lineup from the 1-0 victory.
Marcus Rashford was the hero last week; it could be a similar story here.
Prediction: 1-1
First goalscorer: Marcus Rashford