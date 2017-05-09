B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions, May 9-11

2 of 5

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger has ended his Jose Mourinho hoodoo and cannot let that good work go to waste by losing at Southampton.

It really would sum up their season if the Gunners fall apart on the south coast, but there have been definite signs of more fight and resilience within the side recently, and those traits will need to shine through again.

Danny Welbeck and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain combined brilliantly to see off Manchester United on Sunday, and Wenger should resist the urge to make too many changes as his side make one final push for the top four.

Chelsea and Man City have both had recent success against Saints by combining patient build-up play with ruthless finishing. Arsenal have the capability of playing the same way.

Southampton have failed to score in three of their last four home games, and they also did not find the net at Liverpool on Sunday. This is a huge game for Arsenal, and they could yet end the campaign with a flourish.

Prediction: 0-2

First goalscorer: Alexis Sanchez