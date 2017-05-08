Manchester United Transfer News: Jordan Pickford, David De Gea, Latest Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly enter the race to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford should David De Gea leave Old Trafford in the summer.

According to Luke Edwards of the Daily Telegraph, United manager Jose Mourinho is ready to rival Manchester City in the pursuit of the Black Cats youngster, who has shone for his side this season. Everton, Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham United are also said to be admirers of the 23-year-old.

De Gea has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid. According to Carlos Carpio of Marca, Los Blancos are intent on signing the Spain international stopper this summer. United have been linked with goalkeepers as a result of this speculation, with Sky Sports stating that Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel is on their radar.

If De Gea was to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, he'd be a huge loss to the Red Devils, having established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in world football. For a youngster like Pickford, it'd be a massive challenge to replace him.

The Sunderland man has been exceptional in 2016-17, though. While the Black Cats will be relegated and have turned in some horrid performances, had it not been for Pickford's brilliance between the sticks, their plight would be even bleaker.

He impressed again on Saturday, as Sunderland grabbed a 2-0 win at Hull City. Former Black Cats man David Preece hailed a rounded display from Pickford:

Indeed, there's a lot to admire about the goalkeeper. So often this season he's showcased a remarkable agility, getting to shots that plenty of other stoppers in the division would fail to get near. Additionally, he's showcased great authority in commanding his area.

As Preece referred to, Pickford's distribution is outstanding, too, making it easy to see why a manager like Pep Guardiola would be interested in acquiring him.

Pickford's current coach, David Moyes, has warned the goalkeeper about going to a club where he'd be on the bench, though.

"Obviously, it's up to the club, but if Jordan was to go elsewhere and not be the No. 1, that wouldn't be good for him," he said, per Edwards. "You can see what he does for us with the saves he makes. He's been outstanding from day one."

Per WhoScored.com, Pickford has been a busy man at the base of the Sunderland side:

Being a goalkeeper for a team at the top of the league requires different attributes, though. What makes De Gea so impressive is his unrelenting focus; the Spaniard can go for long spells in a match without having to do anything, but he is so sharp when he springs into action.

It's why some United fans may have reservations about Pickford, who is untested at the highest level. Nevertheless, in terms of his pure goalkeeping skill, he's one of the most exciting young stoppers in the country.